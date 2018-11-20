The new 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a real beast. It’s capable of reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just four seconds (although Mercedes says it’s 4.5 seconds), yet it’s one of the best off-roaders on the market today. The “reinvented icon” as the German automaker calls its boxy SUV is now ready to hit the U.S. showrooms and it has been announced its starting price will be $147,500 without the $991 destination and delivery fee.

To put that into perspective, the most powerful G is just $2,050 cheaper than the Mercedes-AMG S63, which starts at $149,550. The two share a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that’s good for 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the G63.

Of course, $147,500 will buy you a G63 with pretty much all tech features Mercedes could offer you today. These include a nine-speed automatic gearbox, Ride Control sports suspension, performance exhaust with adjustable flap system, and a 12.3-inch central display for the infotainment system. In addition, the AMG Dynamic Select system offers five drive modes and three extra off-road modes – Sand, Rock, and Trail.

Probably the most impressive thing about the new G63 is its improved suspension with double wishbone independent front layout and adaptive adjustable damping. That not only improves its manners on pavement but also helps it retain its position as one of the most capable off-roaders (if not the most capable) easily out-performing most of its super-SUV rivals. Of course, the AMG treatment does incur a few penalties like the lower front fascia because of the additional cooling, but that doesn’t hurt the G63’s approach angle much.

Mercedes-AMG will have the new G63 on sale in the United States early next year. The most powerful new G you can buy today is the G550 which uses the same V8 engine but costs “just” $124,500.

Source: Mercedes-Benz