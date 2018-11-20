Leave it to Brabus to take an outlandish vehicle such as the new Mercedes-AMG G63 and make it an even more attention-grabber. The German tuners were among the first in the aftermarket scene to take a crack at upgrading the revamped G, and they decided to go all out with the 700 Widestar. The full customization package was unveiled a couple of months ago and now we’re able to take a better look courtesy of YouTube star Tim Burton a.k.a. Shmee150.

The standard 2019 G63 is already a force to be reckoned with, but this amped-up version takes things to a whole new level. A full 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) wider, Brabus’ take on the reputable off-roader sits on 23-inch wheels, which oddly enough, are not the same on both sides. If we were to take our pick, the ones on the passenger side suit the boxy SUV better not just because of the design, but also for giving us a clearer look at the massive disc brakes and the contrasting orange calipers.

35 Photos

It does look menacing, but we’re frankly not too fond of the carbon fiber hood scoop installed just for effect as it doesn’t actually have a functional role. For the first time, Brabus has installed a carbon fiber spare wheel cover and we’re afraid to ask how much it costs. Those willing to dig deeper into their pockets can opt for the roof-mounted rear spoiler also made from carbon fiber.

In typical Brabus fashion, basically everything on the inside of the legendary Mercedes SUV has been tweaked, from the upholstery right down to the knee rest. The side sills are now adorned with the tuner’s illuminated logo, while the side steps have received the aluminum treatment for an upscale vibe.

It’s not all show without any extra go as the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been massaged to deliver 691 horsepower (or 700 PS as hinted in the model’s name), up from the series 577 hp. Torque has also been bumped, from the stock 627 pound-feet (850 Newton meters) to 701 lb-ft (950 Nm). With the engine upgrade installed, the Brabus 700 Widestar will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.3 seconds on its way to 149 mph (240 kph) – not too shabby for a large and heavy brick, right?

Video: Shmee150 / YouTube