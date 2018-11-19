The bespoke finish won't be flying under anyone's radar.
How does one make the exquisite McLaren 720S better? It’s already among the quickest road-legal cars in the world, and its body lines aren’t too shabby either. McLaren Special Operations reckons it might be too visible, and while a dark gray finish might seem like a stealthy shade to some, trimming it with red means this “Stealth” 720S won’t go under unnoticed by anyone.
Never the less, McLaren is officially calling this bespoke hypercar the MSO 720 Stealth Theme, and it does look quite fantastic. Specifically, the new exterior paint is called Sarthe Gray, with Vermillion Red used for the accent color. You’ll find that trim on the 10-spoke Super Lightweight wheels as well, and naturally, the interior is filled with similar red accents on the dash, doors, and stitching.
The car was special-ordered by McLaren’s London dealer and takes full advantage of the automaker’s MSO Defined program – a service that allows customers to create a unique car through various personalization options. In this case, the customer was apparently the dealership, which wanted to create something of a homage to the F1 GTR's Le Mans win back in 1995. Something similar was presented by McLaren back when the 720S launched, but this marks the first production car to get the Stealth makeover.
This McLaren began life as a 720 Performance so it’s already chock full of carbon fiber. Lest you think it’s just a car with some fresh paint tossed on it, well actually that’s exactly what it is. However, McLaren does say the subtle-but-noticeable red trim on the exterior was hand-painted, taking 200 hours to complete. There are also all kinds of visible carbon fiber treatments throughout the exterior, including the front intakes, door mirrors, and rear fender air intakes to name a few.
Sadly, the Stealth treatment doesn’t add any performance enhancements. Considering the 720S can already run 10-second quarter-mile times and clip well past 200 mph, it’s not exactly hurting for power.
Don’t be fooled by the name: The MSO 720S Stealth Theme from McLaren Special Operations will ensure that one McLaren 720S owner stands out from crowd even more than usual, in a striking car produced as a bespoke order for retailer, McLaren London.
The McLaren 720S can be ordered as standard in one of three specification levels, with MSO Defined options among the additional features offered to customers who want their new car to be unlike others. Beyond this there are opportunities to further personalize a McLaren through MSO’s Bespoke services, where areas such as paint and interior stitching can be developed as themes to create a car that is often quite literally, one-of-a-kind.
‘Stealth’ was one of the MSO Bespoke themes visualized for the McLaren 720S on its global debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show; examples of the Velocity, Track and Pacific themes have already been produced as MSO Bespoke orders.
The MSO 720S Stealth Theme was commissioned by McLaren London to be visually even more purposeful than a standard 720S in Performance specification. The scope of the Stealth theme encompasses MSO Defined Sarthe Grey exterior paint - a color inspired by the McLaren F1 GTR that was victorious at the famous Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe in 1995 – and Vermillion Red contrast paint to accentuate the lines of the 720S body. The red detailing on the front of the car and the bonnet and extending back along the bodysides to the rear deck, was hand-painted by the master craftsmen and craftswomen at McLaren Special Operations in a near-200-hour process.
The theme of red accents is continued on the 10-Spoke Super Lightweight alloy wheels, which are finished in MSO Bespoke Satin Black with the outer rim and a single spoke in contrasting Vermillion Red. MSO Bespoke Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fibre components enhance the exterior of the car, with the Front Air Intakes, Door Mirror Casings, Door Mirror Arms, Rear Aero Bridges, Rear Deck and Service Cover and Rear Fender Air Intakes all in the lightweight material.
McLaren 720S Performance specification provides a sports-oriented interior with carbon fibre switch and center panel surrounds and Alcantara® trim material. In the case of this car, MSO Bespoke additions further develop the purposeful theme, with red leather and Apex Red stitching on the fascia, door inners and seats.
For information about the McLaren 720S and other McLaren cars, or to learn more about the personalization services offered by McLaren Special Operations, visit cars.mclaren.com.