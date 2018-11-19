How does one make the exquisite McLaren 720S better? It’s already among the quickest road-legal cars in the world, and its body lines aren’t too shabby either. McLaren Special Operations reckons it might be too visible, and while a dark gray finish might seem like a stealthy shade to some, trimming it with red means this “Stealth” 720S won’t go under unnoticed by anyone.

Never the less, McLaren is officially calling this bespoke hypercar the MSO 720 Stealth Theme, and it does look quite fantastic. Specifically, the new exterior paint is called Sarthe Gray, with Vermillion Red used for the accent color. You’ll find that trim on the 10-spoke Super Lightweight wheels as well, and naturally, the interior is filled with similar red accents on the dash, doors, and stitching.

The car was special-ordered by McLaren’s London dealer and takes full advantage of the automaker’s MSO Defined program – a service that allows customers to create a unique car through various personalization options. In this case, the customer was apparently the dealership, which wanted to create something of a homage to the F1 GTR's Le Mans win back in 1995. Something similar was presented by McLaren back when the 720S launched, but this marks the first production car to get the Stealth makeover.

8 Photos

This McLaren began life as a 720 Performance so it’s already chock full of carbon fiber. Lest you think it’s just a car with some fresh paint tossed on it, well actually that’s exactly what it is. However, McLaren does say the subtle-but-noticeable red trim on the exterior was hand-painted, taking 200 hours to complete. There are also all kinds of visible carbon fiber treatments throughout the exterior, including the front intakes, door mirrors, and rear fender air intakes to name a few.

Sadly, the Stealth treatment doesn’t add any performance enhancements. Considering the 720S can already run 10-second quarter-mile times and clip well past 200 mph, it’s not exactly hurting for power.

Source: McLaren