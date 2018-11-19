For reasons that aren't entirely clear, Manthey Racing is continuing to run its Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR around the Nürburgring, despite setting a new road-legal car lap record at the Nordschleife in November. If the crew intends to set an even better time, then the weather this year might not cooperate much longer before the snow starts to fall.

This GT2 RS is pushing hard on the track, but the traffic during the industry testing pool period means that a new lap record isn't going to happen this time. For such a powerful machine, the engine is surprisingly quiet on the track, but the tires make quite a squeal.

The GT2 RS MR managed to lap the Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 40.3 seconds, making it 7 seconds quicker than a stock GT2 RS' time of 6:47.3. The vehicle straddles the line between a tuner car and a factory one-off because Manthey Racing handles the upgrade work, but Porsche owns 51 percent of the business. Unfortunately, both companies are rather light on details about what tweaks the MR variant receives. The announcement in November simply called the improvements a "performance kit" without offering any specifics beyond "an overall vehicle setup tailored to the circuit characteristics of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.”

Even in stock form, the GT2 RS is quite a potent Porsche. It features a 3.8-liter biturbo flat six with 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque that runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The coupe can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).

Porsche is only building 1,000 units of the GT2 RS and all of them have reserved buyers. Ticking every option box means buyers would need to prepare to write a check for $359,670.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube