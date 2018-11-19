Corsa mode: check; launch control: check; unrestricted (we hope) section of the road: check – time for a top speed run with the talk of the SUV town. It’s the new Urus, or if you prefer, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo on steroids prescribed by the doctors in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The LM002’s spiritual successor is Lamborghini’s first modern SUV and here we can see it trying to pass off as a Huracan or Aventador. Well, almost.

While it’s not as fast as either of the two coupes from Lamborghini, the Urus still delivers an amazing level of performance once you factory in its hefty weight: 4,850 pounds (2,200 kilograms). With four doors, five seats, an engine in the front and a generous luggage area in the back – this is not an ordinary Lambo (as if there is such a thing).

The raging bull adorning the bodywork means the Urus has to live up to its Lamborghini badge, and it does so in the adjacent video showing the “Super SUV” in an acceleration test. The 650-horsepower monster needed precisely 3.43 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, which is a bit less than the 3.6-second official time. The digital speedometer effortlessly rose to 124 mph (200 kph) in 12.54 seconds or almost on a par with the 12.8-second quoted time.

The quarter-mile run was completed in 11.37 seconds and we can see the Urus eventually reached 188 mph (303 kph) or probably a more realistic (181 mph) 291 kph registered by the data logger. Mind you, that’s not the top speed as Lamborghini states its SUV can hit 190 mph (305 kph).

As of yesterday, the road-going Lamborghini Urus is no longer the fastest high-riding model to come from Italy. The ST-X Concept previews a track-ready Urus that will shave off a quarter of the regular model’s weight once it will enter a single-brand championship in 2020.

Video: AutoTopNL / YouTube