Porsche keeps playing its game of “this is an ICE-powered prototype” around the Nurburgring where it is testing its first fully-electric vehicle, confirmed to be named the Taycan (pronounced as Tie-Kahn). We have no idea why the German sports car maker is still using fake exhaust tips at the back of this trial vehicle, as it has already made it clear it will not "lower itself to gimmicks” and use V8 in its all-electric sports car.

Anyway, it’s good to see Porsche is advancing with the development of the Taycan. This prototype, filmed by Automotive Mike, features only lightly camouflaged headlamps and taped taillights. It’s probably safe to assume the vehicle is very close to its final production form and this car is giving us a good idea of what it will look like.

While the design still hides some secrets, we know pretty much all important details about the Tesla Model S rival’s performance. Porsche claims that, with its “huge torque from a standing start,” the Taycan will sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in under 3.5 seconds. Hitting twice as much at 124 mph (200 kph) will take just 12 seconds.

As far as range and charging are concerned, the automaker promises the EV will be able to cover approximately 310 miles (500 km) between two charges with a 15-minute fast charging option providing enough energy for 248 miles (400 km).

All these numbers sound very intriguing, to say the least. We can’t wait to see the production model debuting but this probably won’t happen before the spring of 2019. The Taycan is reportedly coming to next year’s Geneva Motor Show with customers deliveries scheduled to kick off later the same year.

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube