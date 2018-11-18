Before you watch the video above, you might want to get a good pair of headphones, plug it into your device, and set it to full blast.

DragTimes came up with a new video that would satisfy those who love the sweet sound of exhaust pipes. Per the video's description, these guys took these exciting supercars out after the first annual exotics in Las Olas blvd. in Florida. Instead of the usual drag races that the Youtube channel shoots, it pits six supercars in a rev battle.

Here's the exciting lineup: Bugatti Chiron, 2005 Ford GT, 2018 Ford GT, McLaren 720S, Ferrari 458 Speciale, and Lamborghini Urus. With the total amount of horsepower coming out of these cars, I personally think that a drag race would be more exciting, don't you agree?

Anyway, since this is a rev battle, let's lay down the engine specs of each car for you to chew.

The Bugatti Chiron is powered by a 1,500-horsepower 8.0-liter with four turbos, while the McLaren 720S has a 710-horsepower twin-turbo V8 under its hood. The 2018 Ford GT also got two turbos for its 647-hp 3.5L V6, so as the 2005 GT's 5.4L V8.

The Italians have their own contenders, too. The Ferrari 458 Speciale has the only naturally-aspirated engine in the lot, while the Lamborghini Urus employs two turbos for its V8. Ready? Go watch the video above and judge which of these supercars is the best-sounding.

My verdict: I think the Ferrari 458 Speciale won this one. That crazy exhaust sound is nerve-racking, much like a screaming car that's about to smoke a track. But that's just me.

Source: DragTimes via Youtube