The Mercedes-AMG A45 is undoubtedly the most-exciting trim in the A-Class lineup, even more thrilling than the Paris-revealed AMG A35. Why? Because of this magic number – 400. At the launch of the A35, AMG’s boss Tobias Moers has confirmed that the all-new A45 will employ more than 400 horses inside its bonnet, coming from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot engine. Even better, it will also come with a newly-developed 4MATIC setup with E63's Drift mode and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

In contrast to its initial specs and its previous spy video around the Nurburgring, another prototype of the A45 has been seen casually strolling on a road in Germany. The scene here is far from the previous punishment it received at the Green Hell, but we can clearly see some of the elements of the hot hatch revealing in this short spy video.

10 Photos

Up front, the Panamericana grille is still concealed together with the whole front fascia. The right air intakes appear to be the real thing, meaning it will be the entry point of the needed air bound to enter the force-inducted power plant under the hood. The quad-exhaust is the crown jewel of the rear, but unlike the previous spy shots and videos, the roof-mounted spoiler isn't concealed; we just hope the one in the video above won't be the production spoiler because it's kind of boring – and so as the plain, thick-spoked rims.

It isn't clear whether the Mercedes-AMG A45 will reach the United States since the A-Class hatchback isn't sold here, however, a sedan version is expected to come.

Source: walkoARTvideos via Youtube