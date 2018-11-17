The existence or non-existence of a law doesn’t exempt anyone from the moral obligations that a horrid act ensues.

The statement above applies perfectly to the following story. While it seems illegal for someone to park 38 cars in a single area, it apparently is legal (and happening) in Illinois, specifically on the 4700 block of North Kenmore Avenue in the city of Chicago. According to a local NBC news report, every parking spot in the said area has been occupied by a single man, who’s allegedly renting out the cars to people through an app called Turo – a rent-a-car app that operates like the Airbnb.

James Cappleman, Chicago 46th Ward’s alderman, said that the parking of these 38 cars is legal, as the city has no limit when it comes to the number of parking permits.

Unfortunately, the man’s inconsiderate practice has caused inconvenience to the residents of the area, as it will apparently take you 30-45 minutes before you could find a spot to park on. We can just imagine the frustration of the residents. And it looks like the complaints have already reached the person involved, but he failed to provide a reaction about the issue.

As of date, the local NBC report has been updated to reflect a statement from a spokesperson for the Turo app. She denied that there are 38 cars parked on the 4700 block of North Kenmore Avenue associated with the Turo app.

“The NBC reporting is inaccurate," said Turo spokesperson Michelle M. Peacock. "These parking issues were addressed months ago and there are no cars associated with Turo parked on that street. However, several cars identified yesterday were parked with no parking zone sticker or the wrong sticker. The Alderman can simply solve this problem by enforcing existing parking regulations with a single call to have these cars ticketed and towed."

Alderman Cappleman said that he’s been trying to write a city ordinance to regulate the said operation. However, he was told that a law should be passed by the state first, which it did but outgoing Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has vetoed it.

Source: NBC Chicago