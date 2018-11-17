If you’re a hardcore core racer, then you know the importance of a good race suit. Not only does it have to protect you, but it also has to be comfortable, too. McLaren and Sparco have partnered and developed a new race suit—the McLaren SP16+—that is at least 10 percent lighter than any other suit on the market. McLaren F1 Racing Team drivers have worn the suite since 2016, and for $3,009 (£2,344 at current exchange rates) you can own one, too. The price is steep, but the suits look groovy. The automaker will let you customize them, too.

Each is handmade in Italy, taking 12 hours to complete. The suit, like McLaren’s cars, can be made to order, as there is a wide selection of bespoke colors. But that’s not all. McLaren can add features such as side pockets, belt, and phone pocket—perfect for a night out on the town. McLaren will also match a suit with the race team livery of your choice or whatever other design your heart desires.

Every detail about the suit was scrutinized to see where weight could be saved. The SP16+ suit features an ultra-ultra-slim zipper, reduced neck and shoulder pads, ultra-thin stitching, and seamless Nomex wrists and ankles. The suit also uses a unique two-layer construction of fireproof material, which also helps reduce weight.

A 10 percent reduction in weight may not seem like much, but it’s often hot and uncomfortable inside a race car, and that small reduction in weight can make it more comfortable to wear for more extended periods of time. The price should keep most people from buying a suit and wearing it out as normal wear as some do with automotive branded apparel. However, the right race suit could look pretty sweet.

Source: McLaren