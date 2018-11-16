Lamborghini is taking a new step into the world of custom-built one-offs with this radical new machine called SC18. That’s not necessarily new ground for the Italian supercar shop, but this one is unique for many reasons. For starters, it isn’t just another mad scientist creation from the minds of Lamborghini designers. This time, the madness of the customer was brought into the fold as well, designing the car “in synergy” with the automaker. Also, this delectably evil-looking creation isn’t exclusively a product of Lamborghini proper, but rather, Lamborghini Squadra Corse – the motorsport division of the company. As such, its primary mission is track domination but Lamborghini says this mental machine is also road legal.

So we have an Aventador-based hypercar designed by mad Lambo designers and the person who asked the company to build it, with further aero input from engineers who live and breathe racing. In other words, when the Lamborghini faucet is turned on and creativity is funded by an unnamed customer for whom a normal Aventador just isn't enough, you get the SC18. Apparently, that faucet was turned off before a better name could be sussed out, but just look at it. This thing could be called cheesefart and it would still be insanely awesome.

12 Photos

The extreme aero package isn’t simply about shock-and-awe. With Squadra Corse involved there’s plenty of function in the bits, starting with the hood that incorporates air intakes based on the Huracán GT3 EVO. Further Huracán influence can be found on the sides and rear with the fenders, fins, and scoops inspired by the Super Trofeo EVO. The massive rear carbon fiber wing can be manually adjusted to three different positions for better downforce or smoother flow for top speed runs.

Mounted mid-ship is Lamborghini’s familiar 6.5-liter V12 in all its naturally aspirated glory. For the SC18 it’s tuned to produce 770 horsepower (574 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque, all running through a seven-speed gearbox. We’re not given any specifics as to how fast the SC18 is, but considering the new carbon fiber body and other “ultralight materials” used in the car’s construction, it’s probably wicked fast.

Being a one-off build for a single customer, we’ll probably never know the true capability of this machine. For that matter, we may never even see it again, so take your time and soak in this devilishly awesome hypercar.

Source: Lamborghini