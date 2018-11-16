It's the first such machine to come from Lambo's motorsport division, Squadra Corse.
Lamborghini is taking a new step into the world of custom-built one-offs with this radical new machine called SC18. That’s not necessarily new ground for the Italian supercar shop, but this one is unique for many reasons. For starters, it isn’t just another mad scientist creation from the minds of Lamborghini designers. This time, the madness of the customer was brought into the fold as well, designing the car “in synergy” with the automaker. Also, this delectably evil-looking creation isn’t exclusively a product of Lamborghini proper, but rather, Lamborghini Squadra Corse – the motorsport division of the company. As such, its primary mission is track domination but Lamborghini says this mental machine is also road legal.
So we have an Aventador-based hypercar designed by mad Lambo designers and the person who asked the company to build it, with further aero input from engineers who live and breathe racing. In other words, when the Lamborghini faucet is turned on and creativity is funded by an unnamed customer for whom a normal Aventador just isn't enough, you get the SC18. Apparently, that faucet was turned off before a better name could be sussed out, but just look at it. This thing could be called cheesefart and it would still be insanely awesome.
The extreme aero package isn’t simply about shock-and-awe. With Squadra Corse involved there’s plenty of function in the bits, starting with the hood that incorporates air intakes based on the Huracán GT3 EVO. Further Huracán influence can be found on the sides and rear with the fenders, fins, and scoops inspired by the Super Trofeo EVO. The massive rear carbon fiber wing can be manually adjusted to three different positions for better downforce or smoother flow for top speed runs.
Mounted mid-ship is Lamborghini’s familiar 6.5-liter V12 in all its naturally aspirated glory. For the SC18 it’s tuned to produce 770 horsepower (574 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque, all running through a seven-speed gearbox. We’re not given any specifics as to how fast the SC18 is, but considering the new carbon fiber body and other “ultralight materials” used in the car’s construction, it’s probably wicked fast.
Being a one-off build for a single customer, we’ll probably never know the true capability of this machine. For that matter, we may never even see it again, so take your time and soak in this devilishly awesome hypercar.
Lamborghini SC18: the first ‘one-off’ created by Squadra Corse
- A unique car developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse in conjunction with the customer
- Aerodynamics derived from experience in Lamborghini Super Trofeo and GT3 racing
- Track-oriented use and exclusive racing contents
Sant’Agata Bolognese/Rome, 16 November 2018 – Lamborghini Squadra Corse unveils the SC18, the first one-off in the history of the motorsport division of Sant’Agata Bolognese. The unique specimen, designed in synergy with the customer and Centro Stile Lamborghini, is road approved but designed primarily for use on the track. The SC18 paves the way to further personalized development projects for motorsport customers under the Squadra Corse brand.
The car features extreme aerodynamics, developed specifically for the model and derived from Squadra Corse’s experience in competition. The racing elements start from the front hood, with air intakes in the style of the Huracán GT3 EVO; the sides and rear feature fenders, fins and airscoops are inspired by the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO. The aerodynamic system is completed by a large carbon fiber wing with three mechanical adjustments, able to generate the optimal downforce on any circuit. In addition, the twelve air intakes formed on the rear hood - a solution already tested successfully in endurance races - increase heat exchange and improve the cooling of the V12 engine.
The powertrain is top-of-the-line Lamborghini, delivering the performance of a true racing car: the aspirated 6498 cm3 V12 delivers 770 HP and a torque of 720 Nm, all handled via the ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) optimized seven-speed gearbox. The huge power is combined with reduced weight thanks to the use of ultralight materials, with ground clearance of just 109 mm. The rear part is characterized by the specific exhausts and terminals with a unique design and sound.
The exclusiveness of the SC18 is underscored by the new carbon fiber body in the Grigio Daytona (gray) color, with visible details and red screen-printing to enhance its sportiness. The cockpit features interiors in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara with cross-stitching in Rosso Ala (red), and carbon fiber bucket seats. The look is completed by the single nut wheels, 20” on the front and 21” on the rear, with specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and a telemetry system to measure all aspects of performance on the track.