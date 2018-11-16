The changes go beyond the longer wheelbase as Peugeot made some other tweaks to better suit Chinese tastes.
It was only a few hours ago when we talked about Audi and its China-only A6L and now another sedan with an elongated wheelbase is premiering at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The 508 is arguably one of the prettiest cars on sale today, but what about this new L model? While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we’re finding the stretched version to be just as pretty as the regular 508, albeit some of the sportiness has been lost and now the midsize model looks more imposing.
Compared to the Euro model, the new 508L has a 55-mm (2.16-inch) longer wheelbase, now measuring 2848 mm (112.12 inches). Interestingly, it’s not just the distance between the two axles that has increased as Peugeot mentions the Chinese version is 100 mm (4 inches) longer overall than the model sold on the old continent, at 4856 mm (191.2 inches). Another difference between the two versions is at the back where the hatchback configuration of the Euro model has been replaced by a conventional trunk because sedans are far more popular in China. In other words, this is a four-door sedan rather than the five-door hatchback / liftback you’ll find in European showrooms.
Production of the 508L will take place locally at the factory in Wuhan and Peugeot mentions the car has been specially adapted to suit Chinese tastes. For example, there are new doors with framing to maximize headroom, thus making it easier to get in and out of the car. Inside, the futuristic cabin is just as nice as on the European car, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sitting up high combined with a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system to form what Peugeot calls the i-Cockpit.
Peugeot will have the new 508L on sale in China from the first quarter of 2019 when it will join the company’s sedan lineup currently encompassing the 301, 308, and 408.
PEUGEOT is presenting a preview of the new PEUGEOT 508L and its new brand signature in China at the Canton Motor Show
PEUGEOT is presenting the new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L in preview at the Guangzhou International Motor Show (Guangzhou). From the 16th to 25th November, visitors will be able to discover this new brand interpretation of the D segment sedan specifically designed for the Chinese market on the Dongfeng PEUGEOT stand. Alongside this new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L, the public will also be able to see the PEUGEOT e-Legend Concept, the star of the last Paris Motor Show and which is being presented for the first time on the Asian continent. PEUGEOT is also unveiling a new brand signature to support Dongfeng PEUGEOT's ambition in this priority market for the brand.
The new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L embodies the brand's new flagship on a priority Chinese market for PEUGEOT. Our new signature unveiled at the Guangzhou show is part of our offensive in China and reflects our ambition to place technology and experience at the heart of our upmarket strategy for Chinese customers.
New Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L
The PEUGEOT 508 program was created to offer a global response on the D segment with a global ambition. Offered in sedan and station wagon, the PEUGEOT 508 program will soon have three powertrains: petrol, diesel and PLUG-IN HYBRID petrol in autumn 2019.
Produced in China at the Wuhan factory, the new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L sedan has been added to the PEUGEOT 508 global program, with a specific version adapted to the Chinese market.
Its specific design is the result of close collaboration between the Lion Design Teams and the China-based Design Teams.
The choice of the 508L name means "Luxury", "Long" and "Latest Technology *", in line with the Chinese customers’ specific expectations of space, status and technology.
A must-have marker for the D-segment sedan in China, the spaciousness has been scaled up with the increase of the wheelbase by 55 mm, bringing it to a total of 2,848 mm and a total length now reaching 4,856 mm. (+ 100 mm).
Accessibility has been optimised with the adoption of new doors with framing, to promote headroom. The conventional boot completes the elegance and posture of this Chinese statutory model.
The new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L is based on the connected car solution developed by Huawei and is the first vehicle in the range to benefit from the IoT OceanConnect platform.
The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, taken from the 508 world program, provides an instinctive and stimulating driving experience. A true signature of PEUGEOT's interior design, it combines a compact steering wheel, a large 10-inch capacitive HD touch screen and a 12.3-inch high-resolution customisable digital head-up headset.
Marketed in the first quarter of 2019, the new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L will enhance the PEUGEOT range in China alongside the PEUGEOT 301, 308 and 408 sedans and the PEUGEOT 2008, 3008, 4008 and 5008 SUVs.
A new brand signature
Dongfeng PEUGEOT will be revealing a new brand signature during the show:
感·为心动. Feel your heart beat*
Based on the values of design, quality and technology, this new signature is designed to support Dongfeng PEUGEOT's ambition to offer its customers a complete sensory experience for the brand and products.
It also aims to establish a strong emotional bond with consumers and fully supports the dynamic of Dongfeng PEUGEOT, which places technology and experience at the heart of its upmarket strategy.
The PEUGEOT stand
Alongside the new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 508L, the public will also be able to find the new Dongfeng PEUGEOT 408, the 308 sedan and the Dongfeng PEUGEOT 4008 and 5008 SUVs on the stand.
The expected star of Guangzhou International Motor Show is the PEUGEOT e-LEGEND concept-car which will be presented for the first time on the Asian continent.
A true technological demonstration of PEUGEOT's vision of an autonomous, connected, customisable and electric vehicle, it realistically embodies a radically optimistic and desirable future, deeply rooted in PEUGEOT’s genes.