It was only a few hours ago when we talked about Audi and its China-only A6L and now another sedan with an elongated wheelbase is premiering at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The 508 is arguably one of the prettiest cars on sale today, but what about this new L model? While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we’re finding the stretched version to be just as pretty as the regular 508, albeit some of the sportiness has been lost and now the midsize model looks more imposing.

Compared to the Euro model, the new 508L has a 55-mm (2.16-inch) longer wheelbase, now measuring 2848 mm (112.12 inches). Interestingly, it’s not just the distance between the two axles that has increased as Peugeot mentions the Chinese version is 100 mm (4 inches) longer overall than the model sold on the old continent, at 4856 mm (191.2 inches). Another difference between the two versions is at the back where the hatchback configuration of the Euro model has been replaced by a conventional trunk because sedans are far more popular in China. In other words, this is a four-door sedan rather than the five-door hatchback / liftback you’ll find in European showrooms.

Production of the 508L will take place locally at the factory in Wuhan and Peugeot mentions the car has been specially adapted to suit Chinese tastes. For example, there are new doors with framing to maximize headroom, thus making it easier to get in and out of the car. Inside, the futuristic cabin is just as nice as on the European car, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sitting up high combined with a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system to form what Peugeot calls the i-Cockpit.

Peugeot will have the new 508L on sale in China from the first quarter of 2019 when it will join the company’s sedan lineup currently encompassing the 301, 308, and 408.

