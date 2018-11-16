Words can’t even begin to describe how much we love the Audi R8. Facelifted or not, the naturally aspirated supercar from V10 is easily the most desirable new car to carry the Four Rings. It will be a sad day when the model will be discontinued, but that day is still a few years away, so let’s admire the Lamborghini Huracan’s sister model while we still can. Case in point, here’s some stunning footage shot in the Alps with the pre-facelift R8 in the range-topping Plus specification and with the optional Performance Parts.

Motor1.com friend Auditography is back with new content and this is perhaps his best work yet. The fully loaded R8 featured here wears the Suzuka gray metallic paint and has all the extras developed by Audi Sport for its flagship model. Launched late summer 2017, the aero kit developed in the wind tunnel for maximum efficiency helps the high-performance coupe generate 551 pounds (250 kilograms) at 205.1 mph (330 kph) or 220 pounds (100 kg) more than without the package.

All the additional goodies are made from carbon fiber to keep weight in check, so the canards, splitters and whatnot are extremely light. Those 20-inch black wheels not only look good, but they also shave off 18 lbs (8 kg) compared to the standard alloys. The list of upgrades also includes a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system allowing the 5.2-liter V10 to better play its sweet tune.

For those of us that haven’t driven the R8, the video also gives us the opportunity to see the sort of performance it delivers. Using launch control, it needed a mere 2.82 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and only 9.66 seconds to get from 0 to 124 mph (200 kph). That’s fast.

We’re now patiently waiting for the R8 facelift to show its subtle, but effective styling tweaks on video. Hopefully, Audi’s fastest car will still be with us well into the next decade and we’re keeping our fingers crossed there will be a third generation.

Photos, Video: Auditography