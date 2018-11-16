You can make any car fast with enough money, but it does help when the car you’re starting with is a Lamborghini Huracan. Over the last few months, the Lamborghini in the video above has slowly shaved time off its quarter-mile run, inching ever closer to a sub-eight-second time, which the Lamborghini does achieve. You can see the Huracan progress, with several runs in the mid- to low-eight-second range.

The Lamborghini is able to achieve a 7.9-second quarter-mile run at an astounding 186 miles per hour. That’s pretty darn quick for a car that’s street legal. After the run, the video shows the front tires leaving the ground – by an inch or so, which is impressive. The car hits 60 mph in 1.8 seconds, ran from 60 to 130 mph in 2.6 seconds, and went from 100 mph to 150 mph in 2.29 seconds. That type of acceleration borders on a free kidney stone surgery.

The car, owned by Dallas Performance, sported a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine when it was new, which likely produced around 602 horsepower. It’s not clear what trim this Lamborghini is; however, it looks pretty pedestrian for Lamborghini’s standards. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox originally sent power to all four wheels; however, we don’t know if any of the car’s modifications changed that setup.

For a Lamborghini to produce that much horsepower, turbochargers were likely added, along with a litany of other upgrades that likely included new cylinder heads, upgraded fuel injectors, strengthened gearbox, new camshaft, a new tune, and much, much more.

Technology has come far since the invention of the automobile. It’s easier than ever to turn an already powerful supercar into a something that can blow the doors off a full-blown race car. It’s crazy to think you can complete a quarter-mile race in under eight seconds, but it is the world we live in today.

Source: That Racing Channel via YouTube