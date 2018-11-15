Fuel prices around the world can vary quite a lot, but we all are acutely aware every time the costs go up. This recent study from British insurance company Veygo might be of interest to those who follow such things, as it shows the current average price for a liter of fuel from 50 countries around the world. With that in mind, the company then posed the question – how far would 50 Euros ($56) of fuel take you in different countries?

As you can see below, the price of fuel can vary significantly by location. As such, the distance covered with a budget of $56 can also vary significantly, especially in oil-rich countries where fuel prices are typically much lower. The type of car can also make a major difference, so for the purpose of this study Veygo selected an economical ride that’s available all around the world, though it happens to be the best-selling city car in the United Kingdom. We’re speaking of course about the doomed-in-the-U.S. Ford Fiesta.

With that in mind, here are some results. On a budget of just $56, it’s possible to travel a whopping 2,356 miles in Iran where fuel only costs 27 cents per liter. A gallon of fuel equals 3.79 liters, so in the U.S. that would equal $1.02/gallon. Next in the ranking is Nigeria at 1,381 miles, Egypt at 1,339 miles, and both Saudi Arabia and Malaysia tie for fourth at 1,079 miles. Holding station at the bottom is Denmark at 344 miles, Italy at 341 miles, the Netherlands at 334 miles, Norway at 319 miles, and Hong Kong at just 307 miles, where fuel costs $7.73 a gallon.

As for North America, the United States is just outside the top ten at 773 miles with an average fuel price of $3.07 per gallon. Mexico ranks 15th at 634.5 miles and an average fuel price of $3.71 per gallon. Canada is near the middle of the list in 22nd spot at 569 miles, where fuel costs average $4.17 per gallon.

We have a chart below wilth all 50 countries included in the ranking. To better reflect the standards used in other locations, the figures are listed in Euros, liters, and kilometers.

Countries Price Per Liter Price To Fill Tank Liters For €50 Kilometers For €50 Iran 0.24 € 9.88 € 212.59 L 3792 km Nigeria 0.36 € 15.05 € 139.51 L 2222.50 km Egypt 0.37 € 15.52 € 135.28 L 2155.15 km Saudia Arabia 0.46 € 19.29 € 108.89 L 1734.63 km Malaysia 0.46 € 19.29 € 108.89 L 1734.63 km UAE 0.57 € 23.99 € 87.54 L 1394.51 km Indonesia 0.58 € 24.46 € 85.85 L 1367.70 km Russia 0.62 € 25.87 € 81.17 L 1293.09 km Pakistan 0.66 € 27.75 € 75.67 L 1205.40 km Colombia 0.69 € 29.16 € 72 L 1147.09 km USA 0.72 € 30.11 € 69.75 L 1111.25 km Vietnam 0.80 € 33.40 € 62.88 L 1001.70 km Taïwan 0.85 € 35.75 € 58.74 L 935.78 km Philippines 0.87 € 36.69 € 57.23 L 910.89 km Mexico 0.87 € 36.69 € 57.23 L 910.89 km Bangladesh 0.87 € 37.63 € 55.80 L 888.36 km Australia 0.91 € 38.10 € 55.11 L 877.09 km Argentina 0.91 € 38.10 € 55.11 L 877.09 km Thailand 0.93 € 39.04 € 53.79 L 856.17 km Peru 0.94 € 39.51 € 53.15 L 846.51 km China 0.96 € 40.45 € 51.91 L 825.59 km Canada 0.97 € 40.92 € 51.31 L 815.94 km Brazil 0.99 € 41.40 € 50.73 L 807.89 km India 1 € 41.87 € 50.16 L 798.23 km South Africa 1.01 € 42.34 € 49.60 L 790.19 km Chile 1.10 € 46.10 € 45.55 L 724.20 km Turkey 1.11 € 46.57 € 45.09 L 717.77 km Japan 1.13 € 47.51 € 44.20 L 703.28 km Poland 1.18 € 49.39 € 42.52 L 675.92 km Romania 1.21 € 50.80 € 41.34 L 658.22 km South Korea 1.22 € 51.27 € 40.96 L 651.78 km Austria 1.28 € 53.63 € 39.16 L 622.82 km Czech Republic 1.29 € 54.10 € 38.82 L 617.99 km New Zealand 1.33 € 55.98 € 37.52 L 597.07 km Singapore 1.36 € 56.92 € 36.89 L 587.41 km Switzerland 1.40 € 58.80 € 35.71 L 568.10 km Germany 1.43 € 60.21 € 34.99 L 555.22 km UK 1.44 € 60.68 € 34.61 L 550.40 km Belgium 1.46 € 61.15 € 34.34 L 545.57 km Ireland 1.46 € 61.15 € 34.34 L 545.57 km Finland 1.52 € 63.97 € 32.83 L 521.43 km Sweden 1.53 € 64.44 € 32.59 L 519.13 km France 1.53 € 64.44 € 32.59 L 519.13 km Israel 1.57 € 65.86 € 31.89 L 506.94 km Portugal 1.57 € 65.86 € 31.89 L 506.94 km Denmark 1.61 € 67.74 € 31 L 492.46 km Italy 1.62 € 68.21 € 30.79 L 489.24 km Netherlands 1.66 € 69.62 € 30.16 L 479.58 km Norway 1.74 € 72.91 € 28.80 L 458.66 km Hong Kong 1.80 € 75.73 € 27.73 L 440.96 km

Source: Veygo