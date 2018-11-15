This awesome video has so many great things going for it. A sweet station wagon? Check. Forbidden fruit in the United States? Check. Total sleeper with a V8 under the hood? Yup, and it even has a turbocharger to boot. Massive RWD burnouts? It’s from Australia, so of course there are burnouts. Lots of them. And being from Australia, the owner naturally says this is “just a street car.” This video from Hoonigan Bonus may show the car as being a comfortable daily driver, but it's so much more than that.

For those unfamiliar with long-roof Nissans, this is a 1999 Stagea RS Four S. Think of it as an R34 Skyline for the family, as it came from the factory with the boosted RB25 six-cylinder mated to a five-speed manual driving all four wheels. As such, in stock trim it was already a pretty sweet machine, and at a glance this particular example wouldn’t seem much different. It certainly has some body tweaks, not the least of which is the front clip from an R34 Skyline. The Rays wheels are also an upgrade, and that wing on the back isn’t stock either.

9 Photos

Look closer, however, and you’ll see this wagon is radically customized. It wears custom front fenders and rear quarter panels for the slightest widebody touch. To blend it all together in the back, the tweaks required additional bodywork to the doors and it’s all done so well that it looks stock. Additional custom work was done at the rear, not to mention the cool carbon fiber louvers on those big side windows. Autech side skirts add to the car’s lowered look, but then again, so does the coilover suspension. And we haven’t even talked about the V8 swap under the hood. Wait, what?

Yes, there some who might cry foul over pulling the RB25 in favor of a V8, but they can at least take comfort in knowing that it’s all still in the family. The engine is a Nissan VH41 connected to the stock transmission and driveline, and with the help of a Garrett turbo this wagon makes 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) to the ground. Ordinarily, the Stagea would be a full-time AWD ride, but a Haltech management system allows the car to uncouple the front wheels for some properly massive burnouts. And the owner doesn’t seem the least bit shy about atomizing tires.

As far as we’re concerned, pretty much every station wagon at least has the potential for some serious cool factor. Quite simply, this streetable Stagea could be one of the coolest long roof builds we’ve ever seen.

Source: Hoonigan Bonus via YouTube