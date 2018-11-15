The first spy photos of the next-generation BMW X5 M date back from July 18 last year when we saw a heavily camouflaged prototype out testing. Now, some 18 months later, most of the disguise is gone but the brand from Bavaria is still not ready to launch its performance SUV. The prototype from the video at the top is probably performing final evaluations on the Nurburgring and we are happy to report everything looks (almost) ready for production.

It’s impressive to see such a massive family sport utility vehicle going around the famous German track quite confidently with minimal body roll. Of course, no one expects the X5 M to set new lap records on the circuit, but we bet it can easily put some of the perky hot hatches on the market to shame in the corners.

And if you are still not convinced that this is the M version of the new X5, the aggressive body with bigger air intakes up front, larger 21-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips at the back, and lower suspension should shine more light on that matter. Also, there’s a roof-mounted spoiler and chunkier cross-drilled rotors to match the extra muscle coming from the twin-turbo motor under the hood.

Speaking about the powertrain, there’s definitely a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 sending power to all four wheels. Sources claim the output figure of that unit will be in excess of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), but we will have to wait until the performance SUV debuts to see the final number. Unfortunately, this means there are approximately 6 to 12 months until that happens.

Note: Spy shots below are showing a different prototype caught a while back.

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube