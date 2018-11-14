We haven’t seen much of the reborn TVR Griffith, which is why this new video above from Avon Tyres is so nice. There isn’t a ton of action, and at just under a minute long it isn’t going to rock the automotive landscape on YouTube. It is, however, particularly enjoyable for those who love the deep growl of a V8, and few automakers pull it off better than TVR – past or present.

Watching this video reminds us just how little we’ve seen of this car, not to mention the reborn TVR company as a whole. Our first taste of the Griffith came a little over a year ago at the Goodwood Revival, where we learned all about the Griffith’s bones. Despite an 11-year absence it seemed things were picking up right where they left off, notably with a thumping front-mount V8 dropped into a lightweight chassis adorned with some bonkers bodywork.

6 Photos

We need to make a confession, however. The engine was spot-on – it’s hard to go wrong with a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter V8 tweaked by Cosworth to make 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts), and the video proves the Griffith isn’t hurting for power. The chassis is also properly light weight, tipping the scales at just 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms) with a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. The carbon fiber body certainly helps as well, but we can’t help but feel it’s not quite as bonkers as we’d like to see from something wearing a TVR badge. It’s not bad by any stretch, but we’d rather like something a bit more eccentric to match that dirty soundtrack. Still, two out of three ain’t bad.

Hopefully, the 500 people who pre-ordered the launch edition of the TVR will dig the entire package. The cars are slated for delivery next year, and though we haven’t heard anything about the progress of these fresh Griffiths, we’re following the no news is good news mantra.

