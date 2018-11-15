SEMA is behind us, but that doesn’t mean those wild creations head to a garage to hibernate until next year’s show. There are still plenty of wacky rides out there, with real people behind the steering wheel doing real-world things like heading to the grocery store and giving children endless nightmares. The creation you see above is a Ford Explorer paired with what looks like a Ford tow truck or semi. Maybe?

The video is upsettingly short – 32 seconds – and provides just a quick walkaround of the Explorer truck. Details zoom by fast, but if you pause the video, you can make out some interesting details. It appears this is a third-generation Ford Explorer (2002-2005). On the rear hatch, there’s a V8 emblem, denoting the SUV’s optional 4.6-liter V8 engine and its 238 horsepower.

Under the front door EXPLORER badges is another badge in red, but we can’t make out what it says. On the front fenders are “6.4L” badges, which could be the engine in the vehicle currently. We don’t know. It looks like these engine badges replace the fender markers.

Things get weird when you get to the rear. The rear wheels are gone. Instead, it looks like the “bed” of the truck mounts to the Explorer somewhere in the rear wheel wells. Further back on the bed are the massive rear wheels, which again look like they were stolen off a semi or tow truck. To help passengers get into the truck are substantial sidesteps that sit atop fuel tanks that are below the rocker panels. It looks like the massive hood is just sitting over the stock Explorer front end.

What sucks about this SUV-truck combination is that we have so many unanswered questions. How does it run? What were the mechanical modifications necessary to make it work? Are there interior upgrades, too? And most importantly, why?

Source: ViralHog via YouTube