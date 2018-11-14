Major League Baseball pitching ace Justin Verlander and supermodel wife Kate Upton just celebrated the birth of their baby daughter on November 7. That’s truly a special moment in anyone’s life, but all car enthusiasts know what happens next. With a growing family comes growing responsibilities, and that invariably means selling the cool car for something a bit more practical and baby-friendly like a Honda Odyssey, or if you have some cash saved up, maybe a Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Being one of the highest paid athletes in the world, however, does have its perks.

There’s definitely no room in a Ferrari 488 for a baby seat, but that didn’t stop the Houston Astros star from buying the car anyway. It’s not just any 488 either, but the completely mental Pista with its 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 711 horsepower (530 kilowatts) behind the occupants’ heads. In the right hands, this Ferrari hypercar can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in just over two seconds. That’s not what we’d call an ideal family car, unless baby Verlander likes her formula force-fed with the help of a screaming Italian V8. Admittedly, we can relate to such things.

As you can see from the Instagram post above, Verlander’s 488 Pista is finished in a glorious deep red known as Rosso Fiorano, and it looks fantastic with the gold wheels. Here’s hoping he shows some restraint with any aesthetic mods – not that we obsess over celebrity auto-customizing habits but when it comes to something as exquisite as a 488 Pista, we can’t see any possible way to improve the package. Looking through Verlander’s Instagram account we see he also has a new Ford GT and a beautiful 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor, so we suspect the Ferrari is in good hands.

A beautiful baby girl, a new Ferrari in the garage, and a $28 million-per-year baseball contract. One could do worse than follow in Justin Verlander’s footsteps.

