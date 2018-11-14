The baseball star's new 488 Pista looks fantastic.
Major League Baseball pitching ace Justin Verlander and supermodel wife Kate Upton just celebrated the birth of their baby daughter on November 7. That’s truly a special moment in anyone’s life, but all car enthusiasts know what happens next. With a growing family comes growing responsibilities, and that invariably means selling the cool car for something a bit more practical and baby-friendly like a Honda Odyssey, or if you have some cash saved up, maybe a Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Being one of the highest paid athletes in the world, however, does have its perks.
There’s definitely no room in a Ferrari 488 for a baby seat, but that didn’t stop the Houston Astros star from buying the car anyway. It’s not just any 488 either, but the completely mental Pista with its 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 711 horsepower (530 kilowatts) behind the occupants’ heads. In the right hands, this Ferrari hypercar can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in just over two seconds. That’s not what we’d call an ideal family car, unless baby Verlander likes her formula force-fed with the help of a screaming Italian V8. Admittedly, we can relate to such things.
As you can see from the Instagram post above, Verlander’s 488 Pista is finished in a glorious deep red known as Rosso Fiorano, and it looks fantastic with the gold wheels. Here’s hoping he shows some restraint with any aesthetic mods – not that we obsess over celebrity auto-customizing habits but when it comes to something as exquisite as a 488 Pista, we can’t see any possible way to improve the package. Looking through Verlander’s Instagram account we see he also has a new Ford GT and a beautiful 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor, so we suspect the Ferrari is in good hands.
A beautiful baby girl, a new Ferrari in the garage, and a $28 million-per-year baseball contract. One could do worse than follow in Justin Verlander’s footsteps.
Source: Instagram, Dupont Registry