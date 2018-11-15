Honda's SUV lineup currently consists of five light trucks and SUVs: HR-V, CR-V, Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey minivan. But in just over a week, that number will jump to six options as another brand-new SUV (with a classic nameplate) joins the range. At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Honda will pull the cover off its new Passport. And these early teaser images give us our first taste at the classic reborn.

Admittedly, the two images don't show much; the first gives us a birds-eye view of the upcoming SUV, and the second shows it kicking up dust on a dirt road. From what we can see, the new Passport will bear a slight resemblance to the larger Pilot. The only truly unique element we can point out is the taillight housings. The Passport also gets features like a sunroof and a roof rack. What will power it, though, remains a mystery.

What we know is that Honda will squeeze the Passport in between the compact CR-V and the three-row Pilot. By our best assumption, that would put it in close competition to other soft-roaders like the Subaru Forester, and non-off-road SUVs like the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano. We also know that Honda R&D developed the new and that it will be built at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama.

"The new Passport is a more personal, powerful, and off-road-capable SUV that hits the sweet spot between daily driving comfort and weekend off-road, all-weather adventure capability," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., Senior Vice President of American Honda Motor Company. "With customer demand for SUVs continuing to grow, the new adventure-ready Passport is going to further solidify our lineup, attracting new buyers and keeping existing customers in the Honda family."

The new Honda Passport will make its debut on November 27, 2018, at the L.A. Auto Show. Full details including price and powertrain options should be released around that time.

Source: Honda