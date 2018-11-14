Ford will auction off the very first 2019 GT Heritage Edition at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 19, 2019. All of the proceeds will go to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

25 Photos

"This car’s amazing history should help the United Way for Southeastern Michigan raise a lot of money to advance their mission of helping make lives better in our communities," Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s President of Global Operations, said about the charity auction.

The 2019 GT Heritage Edition wears the famous Gulf livery with a combination of light blue and orange exterior paint. The color scheme commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1968 and 1969 Le-Mans-winning Ford GT40. The package leaves A-pillars in exposed carbon fiber, and the vehicle comes with a set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels with high-gloss black lug nuts. The brake calipers come in a matching shade of orange. Buyers can even select to have the carbon fiber exposed on the hood and doors in the shape of the number 9 – the racing number of the winning GT40 in 1968. Next year, customers will be able to get a "6" graphic in recognition of the victorious Blue Oval in 1969.

The cabin features Ebony Alcantara upholstery that covers the seats, instrument panel, pillars, headliner, and steering wheel. The seats and steering wheel also have blue and orange stitching to brings some of the exterior color motif into the interior. The door sills, HVAC vents, and center console are matte carbon fiber. The 6 or 9 graphics are available for the interior door panels, too, depending on the model year.

The Heritage Edition leaves the GT's powertrain alone. It continues to use a mid-mounted 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 647 horsepower (482 kilowatts) and 550 pound-feet (746 Newton-meters) of torque and running through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The 2018 Heritage Edition paid tribute to the 1967 Le-Mans-winning GT40 by wearing a red and white livery just like the one Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt won the race in.

Source: Ford