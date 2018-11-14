The vintage-inspired look is a perfect fit on the modern supercar.
Ford will auction off the very first 2019 GT Heritage Edition at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 19, 2019. All of the proceeds will go to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan.
"This car’s amazing history should help the United Way for Southeastern Michigan raise a lot of money to advance their mission of helping make lives better in our communities," Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s President of Global Operations, said about the charity auction.
The 2019 GT Heritage Edition wears the famous Gulf livery with a combination of light blue and orange exterior paint. The color scheme commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1968 and 1969 Le-Mans-winning Ford GT40. The package leaves A-pillars in exposed carbon fiber, and the vehicle comes with a set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels with high-gloss black lug nuts. The brake calipers come in a matching shade of orange. Buyers can even select to have the carbon fiber exposed on the hood and doors in the shape of the number 9 – the racing number of the winning GT40 in 1968. Next year, customers will be able to get a "6" graphic in recognition of the victorious Blue Oval in 1969.
The cabin features Ebony Alcantara upholstery that covers the seats, instrument panel, pillars, headliner, and steering wheel. The seats and steering wheel also have blue and orange stitching to brings some of the exterior color motif into the interior. The door sills, HVAC vents, and center console are matte carbon fiber. The 6 or 9 graphics are available for the interior door panels, too, depending on the model year.
The Heritage Edition leaves the GT's powertrain alone. It continues to use a mid-mounted 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 647 horsepower (482 kilowatts) and 550 pound-feet (746 Newton-meters) of torque and running through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The 2018 Heritage Edition paid tribute to the 1967 Le-Mans-winning GT40 by wearing a red and white livery just like the one Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt won the race in.
Source: Ford
UNITED WAY AUCTIONING 2019 FORD GT ‘GULF’ HERITAGE EDITION VIN 001, TAPPING RACING HISTORY TO IMPROVE LIVES TODAY
NOV 14, 2018 | DEARBORN, MICH.
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Ford is donating proceeds from the sale of the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition with limited-edition Gulf Oil racing livery to United Way for Southeastern Michigan; the car will be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in January
Car celebrates 50th anniversary of the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans-winning GT40 that became one of the most recognizable racecars of all time in the famous, often-duplicated Gulf Oil paint theme
DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 14, 2018 – The Ford GT-40 with Gulf Oil livery took down Ferrari 50 years ago to make racing history, a moment United Way for Southeastern Michigan will tap by auctioning the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001 painted in the same famous baby-blue-and-orange scheme.
The vehicle is expected to attract a sizable sum at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction on January 19, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition instantly became one of the most anticipated cars in the world with its famous paint scheme,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Global Operations. “This car’s amazing history should help the United Way for Southeastern Michigan raise a lot of money to advance their mission of helping make lives better in our communities.”
This car celebrates the final pair in a remarkable string of four consecutive Le Mans overall victories for Ford. The same Ford GT40 (Chassis No. 1075) won the race in 1968 and 1969. Sponsored by Gulf Oil both years, it is the only post-war car to win the race twice in a row. Those victories helped cement Ford’s place in international motorsports.
The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition optional package celebrates those wins with the famous paint scheme, along with exposed carbon fiber accents for both the interior and exterior.
The exterior features exposed carbon fiber A-pillars and sports unique 20-inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels in high-gloss dark stainless with black lug nuts. Orange calipers and silver rearview mirror caps complete the look.
For 2019 only, the package features the No. 9 graphics on the hood and doors as well as a ghosted image on the interior door panels.
Inside, Ebony Alcantara wraps the seats, instrument panel, pillars, headliner and steering wheel. Contrasting blue and orange stitching accentuates the seats and steering wheel, with a new seat embossment inspired by the original Le Mans-winning car, as well as clear and polished anodized paddle shifters.
High-gloss dark stainless appliqués accent the instrument panel, door register bezels and x-brace to round out the interior.
The Ford GT Heritage Edition also features a unique serialized identification plate, plus exposed matte carbon fiber door sills, air register pods and center console.
“Ford Motor Company has been a long-standing supporter of United Way's work throughout our 100-year history," says Darienne Driver, president and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “This incredible donation will allow us to enhance our efforts toward ensuring more families in underserved communities across southeast Michigan have access to the resources they need to thrive.”
United Way for Southeastern Michigan improves lives and empowers families to succeed by uniting around education, economic prosperity and health — the cornerstones of a strong, equitable community. For more information visit https://unitedwaysem.org/
For auction information, visit the Barrett-Jackson website or Facebook.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.