Our network of spy photographers around the world usually catch some kind of camouflaged prototype from an automaker every single day. However, it’s not often that a fleet of test vehicles are captured at one time, so when that special opportunity comes along, the camera shutter works overtime. That’s what happened recently in Michigan with this group of 2020 Ram HD pickups, and the result is a gallery of 49 photos showing a range of models for the forthcoming heavy duty truck.

We’ve seen these trucks in similar camouflage, but catching them all together makes it easier for us to spot some differences in the hierarchy. Specifically, we believe the quad cab model is a swanky 2020 Ram HD Limited, with the single cab being a Big Horn edition and the dually a work-ready Tradesman. The lineup will borrow some of the handsome lines seen on the new half-ton Ram 1500, but the big trucks will continue to feature bigger grilles similar to the current HD offerings. Bisecting those grilles will be bars and prominent RAM badging, and the headlights adopt a similar style to the Ram 1500 as well.

49 Photos

Actually, the HD headlights are rather interesting. The overall shape looks the same among these three trucks, but each seems to have its own lighting arrangement. The high-end Limited model (below left) appears to have slimmer LED lenses, with the Tradesman dually (below right) utilizing traditional halogen bulbs. The Big Horn also seems to have a lower-tech solution, but we can’t tell if the orange marker lights beneath the main lenses are a different design, or simply not in use.

When the HD line is revealed, expect to see a gamut of engines ranging from a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 to the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel, with the latter being offered in several different power levels. That reveal should come by the middle of 2019 for the 2020 model year.

Source: Automedia