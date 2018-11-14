It looks like someone at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could be in trouble. A set of Jeep Gladiator photos allegedly pulled from FCA’s website have leaked, according to JeepGladiatorForum.com. If the photos are the real deal, it’s the much-anticipated Jeep pickup a full two weeks before we’re supposed to see them.

And that’s not all – apparently, the press release for the new truck was leaked in the website error as well, detailing everything you could want to know about the Gladiator. We’re digging through the information now, but the highlights include a 3.6-liter V6 gas engine connected to either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. As expected, a 3.0-liter V6 diesel is in the cards for 2020. It’s said to have best-in-class towing for midsize trucks at 7,650 pounds, and also have best-in-class payload capacity at 1,600 pounds.

Even though it’s a pickup, the Gladiator apparently won’t stray far from its Wrangler roots when it comes to hard-core off-roading. The truck is said to have the ability to ford 30 inches of water and will ride on beefy Dana 44 axles with an electronic sway bar disconnect to offer greater suspension travel in trail-crawling situations. It will also get Tru-Lock electric front and rear axle lockers, with a Trac-Lok limited slip diff. 33-inch off-road tires will apparently be standard-issue.

5 Photos

The Gladiator will also carry on the Wrangler tradition of offering a soft top, as well as two different hard top options. That’s something no other midsize truck offers, and actually, it reminds us of the old Dodge Dakota convertible pickup offered briefly back in the late 1980s. The Gladiator will also feature a folding windshield and be available in dozens of different door/top/windshield configurations. And of course, it will add a five-foot pickup bed in crew cab configuration. In other words, it will truly be a unique pickup truck in a very competitive segment.

We’re sorting through the info and pictures now so expect some updates to this article. Of course, this all depends on the information actually coming from FCA’s media site as reported. From our vantage point, however, it looks like this could be the real deal.

Source: JeepGladiatorForum.com