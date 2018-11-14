Watch James May Literally Unbox Toyota Yaris GRMN

Unboxing videos continue to be all the rage on YouTube, and James May joins the trend with a big one. A massive package with a Toyota Yaris GRMN inside arrives in a warehouse, and it's Captain Slow's job to get the car out.

May clearly knows what's popular on YouTube because in the course of the video he also leans into the ASMR and video rant genres of online videos. May starts by slowly tearing off the box's pull tab one notch at a time to build anticipation for what's inside, and he revels in the sound that it makes. He gets a similar amount of joy from pealing the windshield protector off the car. Inside, Toyota installed cardboard protection over the seats, steering wheel, and gearshift for an extra level of unboxing excitement.

34 Photos

Once the Yaris is out of the box, May transitions to complaining about automotive owner's manuals. He hates the bounty of warnings at the beginning of these books that warn against things like misuse of the seatbelts or the dangers of driving while pregnant. In May's view, the manual shouldn't even be necessary because all of the vehicle's functions should be self-explanatory from behind the wheel.

May is lucky to get ahold of a Yaris GRMN because there are only 400 of them coming to Europe. The limited-edition hot hatch has a supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 209 horsepower (156 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is a six-speed manual that drives the front wheels. The setup gets the Toyota to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

Don't look for the Yaris GRMN in the United States, though. Toyota is reportedly considering axing the Yaris in America because the small vehicle just isn't popular there. From January through October 2018, the company delivered 24,521 units of the model in the U.S – year-over-year drop of 37.9 percent.

Source: JM's unemployment tube via YouTube