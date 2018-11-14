An odd Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster test mule is on the road in Germany. It packs a bizarre exhaust layout with dual stacks of pipes on each side. They stick out way past the rear bumper, too. The setup looks cool, but don't expect something like this to enter production.

Despite the aggressive appearance, the car is actually very quiet in this video. The unorthodox layout might be a way to keep the car from making too much noise during testing on public roads while the final setup is under development. This explanation might also be why this configuration isn't evident on the previous test mules. We have also seen weird pipes to lower the amount of sound coming from other prototypes in Germany like the Corvette ZR1 test mule pictured below.

Mercedes-Benz is currently preparing a whole lineup of refreshed AMG GT models. They include the upcoming Clubsport package for the R that would turn the coupe into an even more capable track machine by adding a much more aggressive body kit and lighter weight. In addition, the company is reportedly preparing a new base model that would drop the usual twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in favor of a hybrid, turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Even this smaller powerplant would offer an ample of at least 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque.

We expect the refreshed AMG GT range to go on sale in 2019, but the first of the updated vehicles could debut before the end of the year. The revised model might even make an appearance at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source: walkoARTvideos via YouTube