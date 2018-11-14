A Lewis Hamilton fan has produced a striking piece of artwork on a Mercedes to commemorate the British driver's success.

With a fifth title recent wrapped up by Hamilton, taking him to joint second on the all-time list equal with fellow Mercedes legend Juan Manuel Fangio and just two behind Michael Schumacher, Paul Karslake set to work on transforming a 2002 CLK into the ultimate moving mural.

"I just love the livery on Lewis’ Formula 1 car," said Karslake. "that started the whole thing off."

"This right-hand-drive, 5-liter CLK 500 was the ideal weapon to base it on, but it looked a little conservative, so I thought I'd go to town on it. After all, it is a sporty avant-garde version," he said.

The painted car sports a livery similar to those used by the Mercedes F1 team since Hamilton and Mercedes' run of success began in 2014. The artwork also depicts an image of Hamilton, along with an airbrushed Union Flag – a Karslake trademark – on the car's hood.

Karslake completed the artwork with the award-winning airbrush skills he is known for, as well as a few hand painted touches, and added six layers of lacquer to protect the finished artwork from the elements.

But it wasn't just a dramatic paint job that was applied to the car, a host of other modifications have also been added, including Cosmis Racing alloy wheels; lowered Bilstein suspension; a custom-built performance exhaust, and ECU remap.

"The addition of the full body kit and a specially designed rear spoiler before I started added nicely to the look I wanted to achieve, but there are also some serious tweaks hiding beneath the surface," said the artist. "It's a brilliant fun car to drive.

Now, this one-of-a-kind car is heading to auction. The car will go up for sale in the specialist Historics auction at Mercedes-Benz World at the former Brooklands Circuit in Surrey on November 24, where it is expected to fetch between £20,000 - 25,000 or about $26,000 - $32,500 at current exchange rates.