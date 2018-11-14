Hennessey is once again showing off the impressive performance of its HPE1000 upgrade package for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The supercharged SUV doesn't lack for power from the factory, and these tweaks take the output to ludicrous extremes.

As the only all-wheel-drive model that is currently available with the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk exhibits incredible acceleration off the line. Hennessey's upgrades make the launches even more brutal. The firm installs a 4.5-liter supercharged running at 14 psi of boost. New fuel injectors and an upgraded fuel pump make sure that the upgraded powertrain gets plenty of gasoline. There's also a high-flow air intake for sending plenty of oxygen to the blower. The setup is enough to beat a new Ford GT off the line at least until higher speeds give the supercar an aerodynamic advantage to gain on the boxy SUV.

According to Hennessey, the upgrades push the Trackhawk's output to 1,012 horsepower (755 kilowatts) and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Newton-meters) of torque. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds. The company's dyno tested a Grand Cherokee configured to be rear-wheel drive with these bits and found figures at the road of 839 hp (626 kW) and 759 lb-ft (1,029 Nm).

If a Trackhawk owner wants even more power, Hennessey can help, too. The company's HPE1200 package boosts the engine to 1,200 hp (895 kW) and 1,000 lb-ft (1,356 Nm) on 109 octane gasoline. The dyno shows 1,003 hp (748 kW) and 892 lb-ft (1,209 Nm) at the wheels. It covers the quarter mile in 9.66 seconds.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube