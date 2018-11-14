The debut of the first-ever Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is just around the corner and the German company is performing final evaluations of the model. We’ve seen the boxy SUV out testing a number of times and now it’s back on the Nurburgring for some high-speed laps.

If you are not familiar with the idea of the GLB, it will be a more rugged and off-road capable machine than the GLA with which it will share its platform. The automaker is already testing prototypes with all production parts, so we are likely looking at an almost production-ready vehicle.

Speaking of the architecture, the GLB-Class will be underpinned by the MFA2 compact vehicle platform. This means it will use a robust body-construction and high-tech bits onboard like Mercedes’ latest infotainment system with a wide screen – just like in the new A-Class.

As far as the engines are concerned, look for familiar four-cylinder turbo gasoline and diesel motors depending on the market. The entry-level versions will be motivated by the front wheels, but four-wheel drive will be optionally available for the more powerful models. The manufacturer is even planning range-topping AMG models, but nothing specific is known at the moment.

The boxy compact SUV is set to arrive in North America in the fourth quarter of next year, so a full reveal should occur months before that. The “baby G-Class” could premiere in the early months of 2019, in Detroit or Geneva, but we will have to wait for a final confirmation.

Examples of the GLB for the U.S. market will be built at Daimler-Nissan’s new factory in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Our educated guess on its price is anywhere between the $33,400 GLA and the $40,050 GLC.

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube