Shaggy And Sting Show Off The Abarth 124 In Their Latest Video

Nov 14, 2018 at 6:24am
Dominik Wilde
Published by: Adrian Padeanu

An unlikely musical collaboration showcases an unlikely automotive collaboration.

I'm extremely fond of the Abarth 124 Spider. I think after years of tweaking Fiat 500s the great Abarth brand has given us a modern take on the good old Italian sports car – ignoring the fact it's actually Japanese.

Anyway, it seems I'm not alone in my love for the 124, Sting and Shaggy have also taken to the Mazda MX-5-based sports car, and have featured it in their new music video.

It's kind of an appropriate product placement if you think about it – whoever expected Sting and Shaggy to collaborate? Just like who expected Mazda to share to secrets of its crown jewel with the Italians?

The Spider takes a starring role in the official music video for the pair's new track, "Gotta Get Back My Baby," which is the latest single off their album, 44/876, which has spent 28 weeks in the Billboard Reggae chart in the U.S.

The video, which is a nod to '80s and '90s buddy cop television series and movies like Miami Vice and Bad Boys, already has 2.6  million views on YouTube. The Michael Garcia-directed video shows Sting and Shaggy as two Miami detectives who convince their Captain that they are "going to need the Spider."

"We continue to strive for the unexpected in our marketing efforts across all FCA brands, and certainly here, the Abarth brand’s fun-spirited personality gives us the opportunity to be just a little bit more adventurous and playful in our approach with our music partners," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of the FIAT Brand, FCA. "The Abarth 124 Spider is incredibly honoured to play the role of side-kick to such legendary and audacious artists as Sting and Shaggy in their latest music video."

Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Takes Starring Role Alongside Sting & Shaggy in “Gotta Get Back My Baby” Music Video

The FIAT brand is also supporting the video globally across its digital and social channels, including in the U.S on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
 
“We continue to strive for the unexpected in our marketing efforts across all FCA brands and, certainly here, the FIAT brand’s fun-spirited personality gives us the opportunity to be just a little bit more adventurous and playful in our approach with our music partners," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of the FIAT Brand, FCA. "The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is incredibly honored to play the role of sidekick to such legendary and audacious artists as Sting and Shaggy in their latest music video.” 
 
Sting & Shaggy’s album "44/876" (Cherrytree/A&M/Interscope Records) is available now for digital download through streaming and digital subscription services. The iconic duo initially joined forces to record a new song, "Don't Make Me Wait" (which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s digital reggae singles chart), as a tribute to the Caribbean sounds that influenced them both, but ended up creating an entire album full of joyful and uplifting, melodic music. With its title referencing their respective telephone country codes (44 for the UK, Sting’s birthplace, and 876 for Jamaica, Shaggy’s homeland), "44/876" honors the duo’s deep-rooted love for Jamaica, Shaggy’s birthplace and where Sting penned such classics as “Every Breath You Take.” 
 
Sting & Shaggy have extended their collaboration to the road for a lauded world tour, combining their respective bands to perform their greatest hits, as well as new songs off "44/876," together.

