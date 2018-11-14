What will happen if you marry a GMC Sierra 2500 HD pickup to an old Cessna 421B twin prop aircraft? You’ll probably end up driving something quite special and rare. Don’t have the time to build it on your own? There’s already one for sale at a very reasonable price.

The car you see at the top and in the attached gallery below is a street-legal vehicle with all the bits the law requires - headlights, tail lights, turn signals, brake lights, side view mirrors, etc. Its front end comes from a Sierra 2500 HD truck and its rear is basically the tail of a Cessna aircraft. Aside from a few weird lines here and there, it looks (almost) natural.

The seller calls the vehicle Planecar and there’s one super cool feature that actually defines it as such. There’s a propeller sitting on ball bearings in the front that spins freely as the car drives forward. That’s probably going to a be a small disadvantage at higher speeds but, hey – who’s going to drive that thing faster than, say, 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour)?

6 Photos

No matter if you are just looking for attention or want to offer limo services for weddings and other events, this Planecar could be the answer to all your questions. It has a 6.0-liter engine, rear-wheel drive, automatic gearbox, air conditioning, cruise control, and can accommodate up to six people onboard.

And now about the price. The Planecar is currently listed on eBay for $8,600 with approximately two and a half days left until the end of the auction (at the time of writing) and 14 bids put so far. Of course, the buyer is responsible for the vehicle pick-up or shipping.

Source: eBay.com