Yesterday, leaked photos took us by surprise revealing what is believed to become Ford’s so-called baby Bronco SUV. The shots came from the automaker’s 2018 dealer meeting recently held in Las Vegas and, apparently, there is a hidden Easter Egg that was missed by virtually everyone.

First spotted by the “eagle-eyed members” of Bronco6G.com, the image that shows the side profile of the baby Bronco actually also reveals the shape of the full-size Bronco SUV through its shadow on the wall. Ford released a teaser of that model back in March and we agree the shadow matches that early preview.

While the shadow on the wall is not giving us much more information that we already had, it helps us see the differences between the two Broncos in terms of size and shape. The larger model will obviously be more off-road oriented, significantly larger, and probably more upscale.

Our friends at Bronco6G.com also received “a credible tip” suggesting that Bronco will become a standalone sub-brand of Ford that will spur a whole range of off-road-oriented models. The first two Broncos will obviously be the aforementioned baby Bronco and the full-size Bronco, but they will eventually be joined by more Bronco-branded vehicles.

Apparently, according to the insider, the larger model, “the one we are all waiting for,” will just be called the Bronco and will act as the flagship model for the new sub-brand and will “bring people in the showroom.” The baby Bronco will be named Bronco-something and will be the most affordable offering in the lineup. The two are expected to debut “within a few months of each other,” most likely starting from early next year.

We already contacted Ford on yesterday’s leaked image and were told that the company "has an exciting product future, but we don't comment on speculation." Stay tuned for more information as we have the feeling we’ll be seeing more from the Bronco, baby Bronco, and Bronco brand in the very near future.

