If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, you are not the only one. In October 2015 when Land Rover was teasing the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, the British brand set up six wireframe scale models in downtown London to signal the arrival of the company’s controversial convertible SUV. Now, the Tata Motors-owned automaker is doing it again in U.K.’s capital by exhibiting full-scale wire art installations of the second-generation Evoque.

The artsy teaser with forms produced by the very same team in charge of designing the new Evoque gives us an idea of what to expect from the luxury compact SUV ahead of its official reveal scheduled to take place on November 22 in London. As seen in numerous spy shots we’ve posted over the last few months, the revamped Evoque will borrow design cues from its bigger brother, the Velar. That’s a good thing in our books since we’re finding the Velar to be a stylish SUV representing a breath of fresh air in the segment.

While technical specifications are still shrouded in mystery, rumors say the 2020 Evoque will ride on an updated platform of the current model rather than switching to all-new hardware. Still, some major changes are in tow for the stylish SUV as both front and rear axles will be widened while the wheelbase is going to be stretched to free up more room inside. JLR’s latest and greatest four-cylinder gasoline and diesel Ingenium will power the new model, and there might be a hybrid powertrain with a three-cylinder 1.5-liter engine and an electric motor.

The new generation has some big shoes to fill considering the outgoing Evoque has been a huge success for Land Rover, racking up more than 750,000 sales since its introduction back in 2011. The order books will open on the same day as the SUV’s big debut in London, although not for all markets.

Be sure to check back on November 22 as Land Rover will livestream the 2020 Evoque’s reveal and you can rest assured we’ll have it up on the site.

Source: Land Rover