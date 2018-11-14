Aston Martin will be dipping its toes into the SUV segment in the fourth quarter of next year when the DBX is scheduled to hit the market. In order to get there, the high-riding vehicle from Gaydon has to embark upon a grueling testing program to work out the kinks before time will come for the “state-of-the-art SUV” to hit the assembly line at the company’s new factory in Wales.

The DBX has already been developed and tuned in the driving simulator – a process which has allowed Aston Martin to create the first physical prototype vehicles. Now, the time has come to kick off real-world testing by evaluating the early prototypes at the DBX’s place of birth to further signal the connection between the SUV and the company’s new St Athan production facility in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Covered from front to rear in Aston Martin’s familiar camouflage, the DBX is set to adopt a more practical five-door layout as opposed to the sleeker namesake concept revealed at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. With this being an early prototype, it doesn’t have all the final bits and pieces, hence why the taillights look too simple for what will be a fancy and expensive SUV. The vehicle seen here doesn’t even have the rear door handles, so lots of things will change between now and the production model’s debut.

During this interval, the Aston Martin DBX will be tested all over the world in harsh environments, such as the scorching deserts of the Middle East and the frozen Arctic. It will also travel to the German autobahn and the Nurburgring for high-speed testing, while high-altitude testing is going to be conducted at the Alpine passes.

Aston is being coy on details, but the model is expected to ride on the same platform as the Lagonda sedan and SUV scheduled to be built from 2021 in Wales together with the DBX. While the factory will eventually become the “home of electrification” for the brand, the SUV is going to be offered at first with gasoline engines such as Aston’s own V12 and AMG’s V8. Speaking of Mercedes, the electrical system, as well as the hybrid technology, will be borrowed from the three-pointed star company.

It goes without saying the DBX will be a crucial product launch for Aston Martin considering today’s appetite for luxury SUVs. It will have to face some stiff competition coming from the Lamborghini Urus and the Ferrari Purosangue, which was also spotted recently conducting early testing.

Source: Aston Martin