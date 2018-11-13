Hyundai announced pricing today for its Veloster N hot hatchback, and it sounds like a pretty tempting deal. The South Korean runabout starts at $26,900, with the N Performance Package adding another $2,100 to the price. Destination charges total $885, so when you add everything together, the Veloster N Performance Package has a base price of $29,885. And all are offered with a manual transmission as the only choice for shifting gears.

What do you get for that dough? The Veloster N is already quite entertaining with 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) but the Performance Package ups the number to 275hp (205 kW). The extra cost also covers the neat-o limited-slip differential, which is electronically controlled and helps the front-wheel-drive Veloster handle corners with surprising ability. A variable exhaust system provides a suitable popping and snorting soundtrack, and in-house 13.6-inch front brakes help bring it all under control.

We had a go behind the wheel of a Veloster N earlier this year at the most intimidating of tracks, the Nürburgring. Our impression was that Hyundai took a legitimate step into the performance realm with the Veloster N, calling it “the most fun car yet to come from Hyundai.” We can’t help but think having BMW’s former M boss on-board is a tremendous component to the Veloster’s impressive abilities; it certainly shows in how the car attacks the track.

How does it stack up to other hot-hatchback competition? We haven't had the opportunity to conduct some direct comparisons on the road just yet, but when it comes to the pocketbook it’s right there with the crowd. You’ll pay less for a Honda Civic Si but you also give up quite a bit power, whereas a Civic Type R costs several thousand more but also packs over 300 hp. The standard Veloster N runs about the same as a Volkswagen Golf GTI but Hyundai still holds a hefty horsepower advantage even without the Performance Package. Perhaps the best matchup is the Ford Focus ST with 252 horsepower, which checks in just slightly less than the standard Veloster N. However, with Ford currently nixing all things that aren’t SUVs or trucks, that competition will be very short-lived.

The new Veloster N will begin arriving at dealerships in December.

Source: Hyundai