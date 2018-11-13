Hide press release Show press release

CHEVY PERFORMANCE RELEASES COLORADO ZR2 RACE PARTS

Developed and validated over 10,000 miles of off-road racing, these 15 new components elevate Colorado ZR2’s desert-running abilities to professional levels

DETROIT — Chevrolet continues to expand the Colorado ZR2 midsize truck’s performance envelope with the introduction of 15 factory race components developed and validated over 10,000 miles of off-road racing.

The parts were developed by Chevrolet Performance engineering in collaboration with Multimatic and Hall Racing. Renowned off-road driver Chad Hall competed in a Colorado ZR2 equipped with these components throughout 2017 and 2018 to develop and validate them in desert racing conditions. During that time, the team completed every mile of every race in the “Best in the Desert” series. Hall Racing also used the Colorado ZR2 to pre-run the grueling Baja 1000 race.

“Off-road racing is a brutal test of a vehicle, and especially its suspension components,” said Mark Dickens, executive director of Chevrolet Performance Variants, Parts and Accessories and Motorsports. “Over two years, Chad mercilessly pushed these ZR2 parts to the limit for the ultimate in development and validation.

“After seeing the success of the Colorado ZR2, customers have been hounding Chad for help building their own ‘Hall Racing ZR2,’” Dickens continued. “For the first time, you can buy the same Chevy Performance Parts that raced and won in the desert. All you need to add is the required safety equipment to build a pre-runner for scouting the Baja 1000 or a full-blown race truck capable of competing in the race itself.”

The production Colorado ZR2 is effectively a segment of one, combining the nimbleness and maneuverability of a midsize pickup with a host of new off-road features and the most off-road technology of any vehicle in its segment.

Compared to a standard Colorado, the ZR2 features front and rear tracks that have been widened by 3.5 inches and a suspension lifted by 2 inches. Functional rock sliders provide better performance over rocks and obstacles, and the front and rear bumpers have been modified for better off-road clearance.

Class-exclusive features include standard front and rear electronic locking differentials, an available diesel engine and the first off-road application of Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSV) damper technology.

While the stock ZR2 comes factory-equipped with “segment of one” capability for both low- and high-speed off-roading, these factory race parts focus on desert running while preserving low-speed off-road performance.

Some of their many benefits include an additional 1-inch suspension lift and a 1.5-inch Body Lift on top of the ZR2’s factory ride height and up to 15 percent more suspension travel for extreme high-speed off-roading.

A set of Multimatic DSSV dampers engineered beyond the already formidable bandwidth of ZR2’s stock DSSVs enable the latter. Available Multimatic Front Long Travel DSSV Shocks provide customers with as much as a 15 percent increase in overall front suspension travel, while the Multimatic long travel rear shocks can increase rear suspension travel by as much as 10 percent.

Other components include front and rear jounce shocks to absorb large suspension inputs, using the same technology found on Trophy Trucks, and reinforced components including steel drive shafts, half shafts and tie rods.

“These parts can be purchased individually to suit each customer’s needs, or as a complete package,” said Dickens. “This gives customers the flexibility to build their truck up over time, purchase only the parts they need for their particular interest, or buy the complete set to build their own ‘Hall Racing’ ZR2.”

The parts* go on sale between now and early 2019 and will be available to Colorado ZR2 customers a la carte or as a complete package. For more information, visit: www.chevrolet.com/performance/colorado/off-road

Part

Customer benefit

Gas / Diesel Availability

Pairing Requirements

MSRP***

ZR2 1.5-inch Body Lift System**

Increases front and rear fender tire clearance, enabling the use of popular off-road tire options. Specifically designed for the Colorado ZR2, this kit includes all components and Genuine Chevrolet Fasteners for installation.

Gas Only



$937.50

ZR2 Front Lift Kit w/High Angle Upper Control Arm Ball Joint System

Increases front ride height by up to 1.25 inches to provide a more level stance and increase front approach angle. Includes new High Angle Upper Control Arms to maintain optimal joint articulation and positions the DSSV Damper Spool Valves to maintain the factory ride quality of stock ZR2.

Gas and Diesel

Recommended:

Plunging Ball Spline Half Shaft System (P/N 84429060)

$562.50

ZR2 High Angle Upper Control Arm Ball Joint System

Enables increased upper ball joint articulation, which enables increased front suspension travel. A direct replacement for the production unit, the high angle joint system increases cross-car articulation by up to 18% and features a sealed ball joint design and boot design based on Chevrolet Performance standards, providing a protected environment from off-road elements.

Gas and Diesel



TBD

ZR2 Front Long Travel DSSV Shocks



Designed and tuned specifically for off-road racing by Chevrolet Performance and Multimatic. They provide up to a 15% increase in overall suspension travel on 2017+ Colorado ZR2 models. Enhancements from stock ZR2 DSSV Shocks include an 18mm diameter rod to accommodate higher side load, Viton seals to handle high shock temperatures, solid Heim joint lower mount, optimized Spool Valve tuning, threaded shock body to allow for ride height adjustments and are fully rebuildable at Multimatic Authorized Dealers.

Gas and Diesel



Required: High Angle Upper Control Arm Ball Joint System (P/N 84402363).

Recommended: Plunging Ball Spline Half Shaft System (P/N 84429060) and Front Jounce Shock System (P/N 84403780) for optimum off-road performance.

$4,187.50



ZR2 Rear Long Travel DSSV Shocks

Designed and tuned specifically for off-road racing by Chevrolet Performance and Multimatic. They provide up to a 10% increase in overall rear suspension travel on 2017+ Colorado ZR2 models and feature a 16mm diameter rod for higher side load, Viton seals to handle high shock temperatures, solid Heim joint lower mount, optimized Spool Valve tuning and are fully rebuildable at Multimatic Authorized Dealers.

Gas and Diesel

Recommended: Long Travel Leaf Spring System (P/N 84402368), Rear Jounce Shock System (P/N 84422546) and Jounce Shock Striker/Leaf Spring Mount System (P/N 84422116) for optimum off-road performance.

$4,000.00

ZR2 Long Travel Leaf Spring System

An optimized single rate leaf spring that replaces the stock ZR2 Dual Rate Spring. The spring design relocates the rear axle for a better directed path of the rear tire to center in the rear wheel house in extreme travel conditions. The spring system also increases the rear ride height approximately 30mm to allow for a typical off-road payload to be carried during off-road events. Overall suspension travel is increased up to 11" when paired with the Long Travel Rear DSSV shocks (P/N 84402367). This system also includes an Extended Shackle for optimum performance.

Gas and Diesel

Recommended: Jounce Striker/Leaf Spring Mount System (P/N 84422116), Long Travel Rear DSSV Shocks (P/N 84402367), Anti-Wrap Link System (P/N 84402369) and Rear Jounce Shock System (P/N 84422546) for optimum off-road performance.

$3,312.50

ZR2 Anti-Wrap Link System**

Helps prevent axle wrap under acceleration and braking and improves suspension control in extreme off-road conditions. This system is for V-6 equipped 2017+ Colorado ZR2 models.

Gas Only

Required: Rear Differential Cover (P/N 84401985) and Long Travel Rear Leaf Spring system (P/N 84402368).

Recommended: 1.5-inch Body Lift System (P/N 84429026) for optimal performance.

$1,218.75

ZR2 Jounce Striker/Leaf Spring Mount System

Engineered specifically for use with the Rear Jounce Shock System and to maximize performance of the Long Travel Leaf Spring System. The Jounce Striker/Leaf Spring Mount System reduces the clamp length of the leaf spring pack, reducing stress due to travel and load, increasing performance of the spring. This system is also engineered for the ideal touchdown location for the jounce shock and supports the axle tube at the point of contact.

Gas and Diesel

Required: for installing the Rear Jounce Shock System (P/N 84422546).

Recommended: when installing Long Travel Leaf Springs (P/N 84402368) for optimal performance.

$2,062.50

ZR2 Cross Car Beam System**

Helps counteract the loads from the ZR2 Rear Jounce Shock System by creating a structural beam across the frame.

Gas Only

Recommended: when installing the ZR2 Rear Jounce Shock system for optimal performance.

$575.00

ZR2 Front Jounce Shock System

A nitrogen-charged hydraulic secondary suspension bump shock. The Jounce Shock System greatly enhances gross vehicle motion control, increases suspension bump capacity, and provides exponential bottoming protection for extreme off-road conditions.

Gas and Diesel

Recommended: ZR2 Front lift kit (84621360) or ZR2 Front Long Travel DSSV Shocks (84402367)

$1,231.25

ZR2 Rear Jounce Shock System

A nitrogen charged hydraulic secondary suspension bump shock. The Jounce Shock System greatly enhances gross vehicle motion control, increases suspension bump capacity, and provides exponential bottoming protection for extreme off-road conditions.

Gas and Diesel

Required: Jounce Striker/Leaf Spring Mount System (P/N 84422116).

Recommended: Cross Car Beam System (P/N 84403779, V-6 equipped) and Long Travel Rear Leaf Spring system (P/N 84402368) for optimum off-road performance.

$1,543.75

ZR2 Tie Rod Sleeve System

An effective solution to increase buckling strength for severe duty, off-road, and race conditions while maintaining the stock tie rods.

Gas and Diesel



$237.50

ZR2 Rear Differential Cover

An aluminum cover, created for the 2017+ Colorado ZR2 models. The differential cover provides a robust mounting platform for the Anti-Wrap Bar System, and looks great doing it thanks to the clear anodized finish and unique Chevrolet Performance logo plate.

Gas and Diesel



$687.50

ZR2 Steel Driveshaft

Offers superior resistance to impact damage in off-road conditions. Designed for use on 2017+ Colorado ZR2 during extreme offroad and rock crawling events. This 3.5-inch diameter steel driveshaft allows for increased clearance over obstacles, has a maximum driveshaft speed of 5,000 RPM.

Gas and Diesel



$518.75

ZR2 Ball Spline Half Shafts

Feature fixed inner and outer Double Offset Joints and a plunging Ball Spline Shaft, allowing for larger joint angles compared to production ZR2 half shafts, accommodating lifted or leveled 2017+ Colorado ZR2 models. These half shafts provide improved articulation while reducing feedback forces through the steering system during hard cornering and off-road events.

Gas and Diesel



TBD

*Line 22 off-road designated, intended but not limited to off-road use. Outfitting your vehicle will void any warranties related directly to vehicle features that they come into direct contact with.

**Not available for diesel Colorado ZR2 models.

***Tax and installation are extra cost.