A fresh batch of spy shots provide another look at the next-gen Ram 2500, and this time it is in the four-door crew cab body. Our spies believe this is the mid-range Laramie trim.

13 Photos

After seeing plenty of spy shots of the next-gen Ram HD, we have a good idea about what it looks like. The front end takes on styling more akin to the latest Ram 1500. An array of slats run across the grille. The main headlight illumination is roughly rectangular – a shape that accentuates the truck's width with them on.

We have seen a pair of headlight configurations for the Ram HD. This is likely a way for the truck brand to differentiate the various trims. On the most recent truck, you can see the amber sections for the turn signals on the side of the lamps (left), and the lower part of the lamps is clear. Another recent test mule featured LED strips on the top and bottom of the primary portion of the lights (right).

Inside, the new Ram will be a high-tech place by heavy-hauler standards. Earlier spy shots showed the cabin with a large infotainment screen, and the display at the time indicated that owners were able to use it for adjusting the HVAC settings. Physical dials would allow for adjusting the temperature, too.

Powertrain changes are a mystery for now. The current lineup consists of the 383-horsepower (286-kilowatt) 5.7-liter V8, 6.4-liter V8 with 410 hp (306 kW), and a 6.7-liter Cummins-supplied turbodiesel. Ram might apply its mild-hybrid setup to the gasoline-fueled units for improved fuel economy to benefit these big trucks.

After the many spy shots of the next-gen 2500 and 3500, we suspect the debut could be in the near future. An unveiling at the North American International Motor Show in January seems possible.

Source: Automedia