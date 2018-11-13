The Subaru WRX STI is a very versatile performance sedan. Owners can use it as an all-weather daily driver that can haul a small family and still provide the parents with some fun behind the wheel. Conversely, a massive aftermarket means that a person can turn the car in a WRC replica that can work on the track or rally stage. This guy took the latter approach and turned his STI into machine equally capable around a circuit or doing all-wheel-drive donuts.

This car was attending a track day at Italy's Franciacorta circuit. The machine started as a 2007 Impreza WRX STi, but the owner made some extensive modifications. The body kit makes the vehicle look like the 2007 S12B WRC car, and it includes wide fenders, vented hood, roof intake, massive wing with vertical strakes, and a rear bumper with a cutout for the exhaust.

There are also extensive modifications under the hood. The owner cleans up the engine bay by removing elements that are non-essential for track work. A new intake re-orients the filter closer to the road, and there's still a large intercooler. Remote-reservoir exhausts have their cans mounted on the top of wheel wells.

A brief view of the interior makes it look mostly stock. Someone could conceivably drive this STI daily as long as the occupants don't mind the loud exhaust.

The driver has no problem putting down the car's power, and he shows this by transitioning from a smokey burnout into an all-wheel-drive drift. This STI looks like a ball of fun on the track, too. It doesn't appear to be the fastest thing out there, but the combination of pops, whistles, and bangs from the turbocharged setup makes the car appear plenty engaging.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos via YouTube