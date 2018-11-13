Ford will be giving 2019 Ranger customers lots of new possibilities to spend more money by introducing a vast array of accessories developed by Yakima specifically for the pickup truck. There’s something for everyone as the range of extra items includes racks and carriers of all sorts able to haul your bikes, kayaks, skis, and boats. For the outdoor enthusiasts eager to spend the night looking at the stars, there’s even a rooftop tent big enough for two people.

3 Photos

Ford and Yakima have also teamed up to offer an adjustable bed extender able to carry up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms) thanks to an aluminum rack that mounts on the hitch. We’re barely scratching the surface here as there are almost two pages worth of Yakima items in the document about the compatible accessories for the new U.S.-spec. You can download this PDF for the full eight-page file where you’ll find everything from fender flares and deflectors to splash guards and seat covers.

The Yakima accessories are coming out first for the 2019 Ranger, but Ford says these will also be offered for the F-150 and Explorer as well in the future. Buyers will be able to purchase the items straight from the Blue Oval, complete with a 3-year or 36-mile warranty from Ford.

Production of the Ranger for the U.S. commenced about three weeks ago at the Michigan Assembly Plant where Ford is also going to put together the revived Bronco. Pricing for the new Ranger starts at $24,300 (not including $1,095 for destination) for the XL SuperCab with two-wheel drive and rises to $47,020 for the range-topping Lariat SuperCrew with four-wheel drive. Needless to say, the accessories – some of which leaked online about a month ago – will increase the final price tag furthermore for those willing to go all out.

Source: Ford