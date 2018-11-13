The F-150 and Explorer will also be offered with adventure-ready optional goodies.
Ford will be giving 2019 Ranger customers lots of new possibilities to spend more money by introducing a vast array of accessories developed by Yakima specifically for the pickup truck. There’s something for everyone as the range of extra items includes racks and carriers of all sorts able to haul your bikes, kayaks, skis, and boats. For the outdoor enthusiasts eager to spend the night looking at the stars, there’s even a rooftop tent big enough for two people.
Ford and Yakima have also teamed up to offer an adjustable bed extender able to carry up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms) thanks to an aluminum rack that mounts on the hitch. We’re barely scratching the surface here as there are almost two pages worth of Yakima items in the document about the compatible accessories for the new U.S.-spec. You can download this PDF for the full eight-page file where you’ll find everything from fender flares and deflectors to splash guards and seat covers.
The Yakima accessories are coming out first for the 2019 Ranger, but Ford says these will also be offered for the F-150 and Explorer as well in the future. Buyers will be able to purchase the items straight from the Blue Oval, complete with a 3-year or 36-mile warranty from Ford.
Production of the Ranger for the U.S. commenced about three weeks ago at the Michigan Assembly Plant where Ford is also going to put together the revived Bronco. Pricing for the new Ranger starts at $24,300 (not including $1,095 for destination) for the XL SuperCab with two-wheel drive and rises to $47,020 for the range-topping Lariat SuperCrew with four-wheel drive. Needless to say, the accessories – some of which leaked online about a month ago – will increase the final price tag furthermore for those willing to go all out.
WITH LAUNCH OF ALL-NEW 2019 RANGER, FORD MAKES YAKIMA OUTDOOR ADVENTURE ACCESSORIES AVAILABLE IN DEALERSHIPS
- Adventure-seeking Ford customers will soon enjoy greater opportunity to customize their vehicles when Ford makes Yakima outdoor adventure vehicle accessories available in Ford dealerships
- Starting with the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger, due in showrooms in early 2019, customers can choose from Yakima’s wide range of vehicle accessories, including kayak racks, bike racks and tents
- Launch of Ford Accessories-Yakima relationship is focused around the all-new Ranger, but also will extend to Explorer and F-150
DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 13, 2018 – To better meet the needs of adventure-seeking Ford customers, Ford Accessories will offer Yakima outdoor adventure products through Ford dealerships starting with the launch of the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger in early 2019.
Ranger customers will be able to select from a range of available Yakima accessories, and can choose to add the cost to their vehicle financing. For added convenience, all Yakima accessories purchased through a Ford dealership come with a 3-year or 36,000-mile Ford warranty; extended warranties also are available.
“We know our customers see their vehicles as extensions of themselves,” said Eric Cin, global director, Vehicle Personalization. “With the addition of Yakima accessories, Ford aims to enhance the experiences of adventure-driven customers by delivering innovative solutions such as truck bed racks that preserve cargo space by lifting kayaks, bikes and skis off the floor of the bed. It’s about making each adventure better.”
Industry projections indicate consumers will spend $45 billion on vehicle personalization parts in 2018, according to the SEMA 2018 Market Report. Considering aftermarket suppliers account for more than 50 percent of personalization accessory purchases, increasing accessibility through Ford dealers may boost dealer business while improving convenience for customers.
Beginning in early 2019, the highest-selling Yakima accessories will be available to meet the greatest customer demand. Available accessories include kayak racks, bike racks, truck-bed storage solutions designed to transport longer items securely, and truck-bed tents that keep customers and their essentials off the ground. Additional Yakima offerings will join the Ford Accessories portfolio over time to give customers access to more of the products that best fit their lives.
Some accessories that will be available in early 2019 include:
- BedRock Heavy Duty (HD) truck bed rack (78-inch HD Crossbar)
The low-profile BedRock elevates your truck bed capacity with a low-height rack system capable of carrying bikes, skis, boats or boxes above the bed, preserving the storage capacity underneath.
Also compatible with BedRock:
- SkyRise medium rooftop tent
- BaseLine tower and JetStream crossbar cab rack
BaseLine’s design and adjustability allow it to fit to a vehicle’s roof for a clean and secure fit.
Also compatible with BaseLine:
- MegaWarrior basket with light bracket and large stretch net
- SlimShady awning
- LongArm bed extender with pad
The LongArm truck bed extender easily extends the length of any truck bed up to four feet. Light and strong, the aluminum, hitch-mounted rack helps haul kayaks, boards, lumber, ladders and more. The LongArm is adjustable to three distinct load-carrying positions and rated to carry up to 300 pounds in lower positions.
- GateKeeper tailgate pad (Large; for up to six bikes)
GateKeeper’s durable nylon exterior protects the attached bike from the truck's tailgate, while the soft felt backing protects the vehicle’s paint. Integrated SitTight™ bike cradles add extra stability and protection to bikes, and the HindSight™ tuck-away cover opens up the view for the vehicle’s rearview camera.