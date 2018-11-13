Without a shadow of a doubt, the next-generation 911 is in the top three debuts we’re eager to see at the end of the month in Los Angeles. Porsche has had a comprehensive teaser campaign in the build up to the highly anticipated reveal, with teaser images (see below) and first drives of near-production prototypes. The eighth generation of Stuttgart’s sports car is currently in the final stages of testing, and what better place to perfect the Nine Eleven if not at the Nürburgring?

A barely disguised prototype of the Carrera variety is the focus of the attached video, but in these six and a half minutes you’ll see other 911s belonging to both the current and the next iteration. Most, if not all of these test vehicles, have roll cages behind the seats, but you won’t find them on the final versions unless you’ll be opting for the more track-focused GT versions set to arrive at a later date.

11 Photos

In terms of design, the 911 will forever and ever look like a 911, so if you want to see a revolution rather than an evolution, you’re in for a disappointment. Still, enthusiasts will be able to tell the 992-gen apart from the 991 / 991.2, especially since all flavors are going to get wider rear hips. We had the opportunity to take the Carrera S for a spin and that had a rear end as wide as the current GT3 model, along with wider front tracks. Output of the hotter S will be rated at 450 horsepower whereas the non-S model will have to make do with 385 hp.

With the Los Angeles Auto Show right around the corner, this spy video is one of the last opportunities to see a work-in-progress 911 undergoing testing.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube