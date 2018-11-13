Hide press release Show press release

The new BMW M340i xDrive Sedan: World premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2018.

Straight six-cylinder petrol engine, M-specific suspension technology, M Sport differential, intelligent four-wheel drive: BMW M GmbH presents the outstandingly dynamic model variant of the new sports sedan.

Munich. The new BMW 3 Series Sedan is picking up more speed on its way to its market launch in the spring of 2019. The BMW M GmbH is now presenting an extremely dynamic model variant of the new sports sedan. The BMW M340i xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 7.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 172 g/km*) is powered by a newly developed straight six-cylinder petrol engine with 275 kW/374 hp. Together, high engine performance, M-specific suspension technology and intelligent four-wheel drive provide for outstanding driving dynamics that are unparalleled in the midsize segment. The exceptional sporty character is underscored by model-specific design and equipment features. The Los Angeles Auto Show (30 November – 9 December 2018) will serve as the setting for the world premiere of the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan. The market launch will commence in the USA in July 2019, followed by Europe in July.

Acceleration, cornering dynamics, agility, precision, braking – the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan is setting new benchmarks in all areas relevant to driving dynamics. It makes consistent use in particular of the vehicle concept of the BMW 3 Series Sedan, which is oriented towards sporting driving pleasure and comprises a low centre of gravity, optimised weight, well-balanced axle load distribution as well as increased body rigidity and uprated suspension mountings. Moreover, the suspension technology and aerodynamics are precisely tuned to the new power unit’s high performance characteristics. In addition, the M Sport suspension, variable sports steering, an M Sport differential, the M Sport brake system and 18-inch M light alloy wheels with mixed tyres are all standard equipment features for the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan.

Straight six-cylinder engine with superior power development and characteristic sound.

The power plant developed for the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan raises the vehicle’s characteristics in areas of performance, response, revving power, running smoothness and efficiency, so typical of BMW straight six-cylinder engines, to a new level. The 3-litre engine features an aluminium crankcase and an aluminium cylinder head. The turbocharging system, which was constructed according to the TwinScroll principle, has also been redeveloped. The integration of the compact steel exhaust manifold and turbocharger effectuates rapid boost pressure development. A mass moment of inertia reduced by around 25 percent enhances turbine response and a wide opening, electrically controlled waste gate contributes towards better emission values. Fuel supply is performed by means of High Precision Injection technology, the injectors of which now operate at an injection pressure increased to up to 350 bar. The current version of M TwinPower Turbo technology is complemented by fully variable valve control VALVETRONIC and variable camshaft control Double VANOS.

The drive technology, which has been extensively redeveloped and numerous details of which have been completely renewed, provides the six-cylinder with an increase in output by 35 kW/48 hp to 275 kW/374 hp vs. the most powerful engine previously used for the BMW 3 Series, as well as an increase in maximum torque by 50 Nm to 500 Nm. As a result, the car has also clearly gained in sporting prowess. The BMW M340i xDrive Sedan completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds – half a second faster than the top-of-the-range model of the previous generation of the BMW 3 Series Sedan.

Power development and speed increase are accompanied by the characteristic sound of the straight six-cylinder engine, which has gained additional presence thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. Above all in the SPORT and SPORT+ modes, which can be activated via the Driving Experience Control switch, the valve-controlled exhaust system generates a particularly distinctive sound. The sound development that accompanies the engine’s dynamic power delivery is also intensively perceptible inside the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan. The dual-pipe M Sport exhaust system is fitted with two petrol particulate filters, enabling the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan to meet the requirements of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard. Combined fuel consumption is 7.5 litres per 100 kilometre* and CO 2 emissions are172 grams per kilometre.*