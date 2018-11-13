Jim Lentz, Toyota North America CEO, told Automotive News last week about the company’s plan to review the entire U.S. lineup and determine which models will be staying and which will be terminated. At that point, he didn’t go into too many details, other than suggesting some of the cars could be facing the chopping block as victims of the ongoing crossover and SUV craze.

It now looks like we have a first name: Yaris. The subcompact model’s future looks uncertain in the United States since the “Yaris doesn’t do much in the U.S,” according to Lentz. He went on to mention: “I’m not sure, at least in the U.S., how important that segment is.”

4 Photos

That sure seems like a red flag to us, especially with sales of the model plummeting this year. Demand for the Mazda2 sedan-rebadged Yaris iA decreased by 28 percent through October, while sales of the Yaris hatchback collapsed by a whopping 78 percent.

Toyota won’t be going down Ford’s road in the sense that it will not reduce its car lineup to just one model. Lentz revealed the Corolla and Camry are safe, but it’s a different story with coupes and subcompacts: “Maybe you need one of those. But you don’t need two or three.” Looking at the lineup, Toyota sells the 86, along with the Lexus RC and the new LC. As Automotive News points out, deliveries of the 86 were down by 40 percent through October, while those of the RC decreased by 52 percent.

While it’s making up its mind about the future of its car lineup, Toyota is on the verge of introducing a hugely important model. The all-new 2020 Corolla sedan will receive its North American premiere on November 15, with the company planning to livestream the reveal event.

Source: Automotive News