Pogea Racing installs its forged, 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
Maserati is in a rough spot at the moment as the brand waits for new models to enter its aging lineup. In the meantime, Pogea Racing attempts to add more excitement to the GranCabrio with improvements like a slight power bump and a tweaked suspension. The upgrades are available for the GranTurismo coupe, too.
Pogea Racing adjusts the engine management for the GranCabrio's 4.7-liter V8, and the upgrades take the output to 477 horsepower (356 kilowatts) and 393 pound-feet (533 Newton-meters) of torque – versus 460 hp (343 kW) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque in stock form. The tuner claims a top speed of 190 miles per hour (305 kilometers per hour) after the tweaks.
In addition to the extra power, Pogea Racing's GranCabrio also handles better thanks to a set of coilovers. They drop the ride height by 1.575 inches (40 millimeters).
The convertible rides on Pogea Racing's Jules 21 forged 21-inch wheels. According to the company, they use "special aluminium alloys" to lower the weight, while maintaining strength. The pieces measure 9 inches wide in front and 12.5 inches wide at the rear. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires wrap around them.
Pogea Racing also offers interior upgrades that are available depending on customer request. The pieces include carbon-fiber trim and bespoke leather upholstery.
According to Maserati's product plan, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio are nearing retirement. The company plans on launching the Alfieri coupe and convertible before 2022 as replacements for the aging models. The new vehicles will be available with plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. Plus, they'll pack level 3 autonomous capability for owners who will want to take a break from driving their Italian sports car for whatever reason.
Source: Pogea Racing
