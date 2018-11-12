Whenever you think of performance cars from Volkswagen, the “GTI” and “R” suffixes usually spring to mind. The Grand Tourer Injection portfolio encompasses the up!, Polo, and Golf, while the R badge is currently limited to the Golf. Earlier this year, VW revealed it won’t expand the GTI family with crossovers, but it did hint at a beefier T-Roc. You’re looking at it.

A couple of prototypes of the T-Roc R have been spotted undergoing intense testing at the Nurburgring while showing off their R-specific quad exhaust tips. The black one appeared to be completely stock as opposed to the fully camouflaged test vehicle since that one seemed to have a new front bumper. VW’s decision to slap on an extensive amount of disguise could be a sign the “R” version will come along with quite a few styling tweaks. That being said, knowing Wolfsburg and how it designs performance derivatives, the add-ons will be on a subtle level.

More or less, the T-Roc R will be a crossover version of the Golf R from where it’s expected to inherit a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with a little over 300 horsepower. Being an R-badged car, the speedy crossover set to rival the SEAT Cupra Ateca is going to come as standard with all-wheel drive. Aside from packing more punch, the flagship T-Roc will benefit from chassis tweaks, upgraded brakes, and a stiffer suspension to make the compact crossover feel sportier.

Because of its taller and heavier body, the VW T-Roc R won’t be able to perfectly match the performances offered by the Golf R, but that’s a compromise crossover-loving buyers will be willing to make. That and what will likely be a higher starting price over the all-paw, high-powered hatchback.

The T-Roc R is allegedly slated to arrive as early as 2019, so about one year before the controversial two-door cabrio model we’ve also spotted recently at the Green Hell.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube