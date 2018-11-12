McLaren is already delivering examples of the Senna supercar to customers. Deliveries started in late July this year and we’ve seen a number of units in North America and Europe. One of these cars had unfortunate first days on the road, but McLaren should be taking care of it very soon. Now, it’s time to see how another Senna is delivered to its happy (and a bit nervous) new owner in Munich, Germany.

The video at the top takes us to the garage of the supercar collector known on social media as gercollector. He is joined by our friend Shmee150 which is driving him to McLaren’s Munich dealerships where his brand new Senna is. It all sounds like a regular supercar handover (if there’s such a term at all) but it turns out it will become something more.

When the two arrive at the showroom, they are surprised by another McLaren Senna awaiting its new owner. Apparently, that’s the car of another popular collector that goes by the name of muc.collector. So, two stunning Sennas under one roof – what more could we ask for?

The car on the left is complete exposed carbon fiber example with orange accents. If it looks somehow familiar, that’s because McLaren Special Operations’ launch car had a similar paint scheme with yellow accents (see the attached gallery). On the right, the car of Shmee’s friend is finished in Abyss Black with blue accents for the aero blades, calipers, and door struts.

If you are wondering why is that McLaren sitting so high from the ground, that’s because it is still in what dealers describe as “transport mode” in which the lift system stays up to prevent the car from damage during transportation. The car needs to go to the service department where it will be lowered by a diagnostics specialist – that’s a completely normal process in the supercar world.

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube