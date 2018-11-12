Ford introduced a special livery for the 2018 GT in August last year called the ’67 Heritage Edition – an appearance package inspired by the GT40 that A. J. Foyt and Dan Gurney drove to victory at LeMans in 1967, adding exposed carbon fiber components, white exterior striping over a bright Race Red finish, and 20-inch aluminum wheels. The car didn’t come with performance upgrades but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking power. A fresh new video from Hennessey Performance comes to prove that.

What we’ve got here is a 100 percent stock 2018 Ford GT Heritage Edition put on the dyno showing 581 horsepower (433 kilowatts) and 513 pound-feet (695 Newton-meters) of torque on the rear wheels. The factory numbers of the car are 647 hp (482 kW) and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of torque from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost engine.

If that red-and-white GT looks a bit familiar, that’s because we’ve seen it in a number of other videos. First, still in stock form, it was put to a 0-180 miles per hour (0-290 kilometers per hour) sprint test which took the car approximately 30 seconds. We’ve also seen it drag racing a heavily modified Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

If you ask us, these are all decent numbers for Ford’s supercar, but there’s one thing we would like to be improved – the exhaust and engine sounds. Maybe an aftermarket exhaust system – like the Akrapovic pipes on this Heritage Edition – should easily fix that minor weakness. Another thing we are wondering is how can Ford sell a stock Mustang with 700 hp (522 kW) for less than $100,000 but this half-a-million-dollar car (that, by the way, looks stunning) doesn’t exceed 600 hp (447 kW).

Source: Hennessey Performance on YouTube