Two words: expensive and impressive. These are the things that could best describe XX Program of Ferrari. which is an exclusive track day event for its select clientele. It's like a closed-door party in Hollywood where only formidable names in the show business industry could enter, only more exclusive, more powerful, and filled with more adrenaline-pumping action.

If buying a Ferrari is a dream, then buying one of Ferrari's XX cars – the FXX, 599XX, and the most recent, the FXX K Evo – is the dream of a dream.

These extravagant track toys go as much as millions of dollars. Now, even if you have the money, the Italian marque won't allow you to just go to its dealership and buy one of its track-exclusive supercars. It doesn't work that way. It has its own list of people to offer its XX cars and old Formula 1 race cars to, and you have to be so wealthy and so powerful in order to get into that list. That's the power that those two letters behold.

Since the XX and Formula 1 race cars aren't road-legal, Ferrari regularly organizes track days for its customers from around the world. If you've bought your XX car brand new, you will be given a one-year worth of free membership into these events. Beyond that, you would need to pay a subscription and it isn't a small amount of money. But that won't really be a problem for the owner of a million-dollar car, right?

Now, what really happens inside the exclusive Ferrari track days? Watch the 17-minute video above and be in awe of the impressive pampering that Ferrari does to its beloved customers. Make sure to keep your jaws intact while watching.

Source: Marchettino via Youtube