When the prototype M8 and M8 GTE first ride and drive came out last week, we can't help but feel the excitement based on the words that our contributor spat out from his experience. We surely wished there's a video of the whole ordeal, so the words could be represented with visuals from that BMW track experience.

Thankfully, Youtube's Shmee150 was among the guys who were in the media test drive, and here's his video to show us the whole experience.

Of course, the M8 prototype was completely concealed in camouflage, hiding its contours and sharp character lines beneath the black and white livery. But it couldn't hide its fierce lighting configuration that was remnants of the 8 Series Coupe M850i and the quad-exhaust pipes that go well with the small spoiler.

Aside from those, we now know that the M8 and M8 Competition models, with the coupe, convertible, and the solid-looking gran coupe body types, will be powered by a 4.4-liter TwinPower turbo V8. No output figures have been disclosed yet, but it's assumed to go over 600 horsepower since the M8 Competition is rumored to have as much 620 horsepower. It will also have various drive modes to boot: 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD, which were the subject of the shotgun ride inside the M8 prototype.

Intriguingly, this will be the first time that the Bavarian brand has unleashed a race car version into competition before the road-legal model hits the road. I'm talking about the M8 GTE, and I suggest that you watch the second half of the video above so Shmee could show you how a hot lap inside the hardcore race car felt like.

Source: Shmee150 via Youtube