It will compete in the 2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge.
Bryan Herta Autosport secured both the Team and Manufacturer championships in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge TCR class using a Hyundai i30 N TCR. It was a glorious race for Hyundai, and you bet the South Korean marque won't just stop there.
Hyundai announces that it will move forward with its championship with the same team but with a different car. Competing in the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will be Bryan Herta Autosport in the all-new Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car.
The Hyundai Veloster N TCR shares around 85% of the winning i30 N TCR core components, including the 350-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It's designed by the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Team, the same team that designed the i30 N TCR, and will be produced at Hyundai Motorsport Headquarters in Alzenau, Germany.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Bryan Herta Autosport back with us, racing the new Veloster N TCR at America’s most fabled racing circuits in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge,” said Dean Evans, Hyundai Motor America’s Chief Marketing Officer. “After their championship run in 2018, we can’t wait to see the show they put on for our fans and customers in the Veloster N TCR race cars.”
Both Veloster N TCR and i30 N TCR are fully approved to compete in TCR series, but deliveries to customer teams in markets where the Veloster N road car is offered will be prioritized. Unlike the "regular" Veloster N, the Veloster N TCR will be powered by the Hyundai Motorsport 2.0L direct-injection turbocharged engine that can produce 350 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque.
The Veloster N TCR will be revealed closer to the start of the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Season, which will kick off on January 25, 2019 at the Daytona International Speedway. It will have a retail price of $155,000 per the current U.S. exchange rate.
HYUNDAI VELOSTER N TCR TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Engine
Type: Hyundai Motorsport 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged
Power (Max): 350 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque (Max): 450 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Electronics: Life Racing ECU and power management system
Transmission
Type: Front-wheel drive
Gearbox: Six-speed sequential gearbox with pneumatic paddle-shift
Differential: Mechanical with external pre-load adjuster
Clutch: AP Racing Cerametallic twin-disc
Cockpit
Seats: Sabelt competition seats
Belts: Sabelt six-point HANS compatible
Instrumentation: Life Racing compact configurable driver’s display
Chassis
Front suspension: MacPherson struts with adjustable dampers
Rear suspension: Four-arm multi-link with adjustable dampers
Steering: Hydraulic power-assisted rack and pinion
Front Brakes: 380mm ventilated brake discs with Hyundai Motorsport-branded six-piston Brembo calipers
Rear Brakes: 278mm brake discs with two-piston calipers
Handbrake: Hydraulic control
Wheels: 10x18 inch aerodynamic Braid rims, designed for Hyundai Motorsport
Bodywork
Structure: Hyundai Motorsport designed lightweight high-tensile steel roll cage
Bodywork: Steel and composite fiber panels
Length: 4,450mm
Wheelbase: 2,650mm
Width: 1,950mm
Track Width: 1,610mm
Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 liters
Weight: 1,285kg minimum (including driver)*
Price
€135,000 (approximately $155,000 in U.S. per current exchange rates)
*mandated by TCR regulations