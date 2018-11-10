Bryan Herta Autosport secured both the Team and Manufacturer championships in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge TCR class using a Hyundai i30 N TCR. It was a glorious race for Hyundai, and you bet the South Korean marque won't just stop there.

Hyundai announces that it will move forward with its championship with the same team but with a different car. Competing in the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will be Bryan Herta Autosport in the all-new Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car.

The Hyundai Veloster N TCR shares around 85% of the winning i30 N TCR core components, including the 350-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It's designed by the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Team, the same team that designed the i30 N TCR, and will be produced at Hyundai Motorsport Headquarters in Alzenau, Germany.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Bryan Herta Autosport back with us, racing the new Veloster N TCR at America’s most fabled racing circuits in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge,” said Dean Evans, Hyundai Motor America’s Chief Marketing Officer. “After their championship run in 2018, we can’t wait to see the show they put on for our fans and customers in the Veloster N TCR race cars.”

Both Veloster N TCR and i30 N TCR are fully approved to compete in TCR series, but deliveries to customer teams in markets where the Veloster N road car is offered will be prioritized. Unlike the "regular" Veloster N, the Veloster N TCR will be powered by the Hyundai Motorsport 2.0L direct-injection turbocharged engine that can produce 350 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque.

The Veloster N TCR will be revealed closer to the start of the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Season, which will kick off on January 25, 2019 at the Daytona International Speedway. It will have a retail price of $155,000 per the current U.S. exchange rate.

Source: Hyundai