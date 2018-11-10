The Mazda Signature trim has been an embodiment of luxury and class in the Japanese marque's vehicles. It serves as the range-topper, and it has everything that you want in a top-of-the-line variant – performance, aesthetic excellence, and the epitome of material quality.

Initially, the Signature trim is available in the brand's flagship SUV, the CX-9, and its midsize sedan offering, the Mazda6. This time, however, Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. gets the luscious treatment: the Mazda CX-5 Signature trim.

Looks can be subjective, but in the case of Mazda, the whole lineup can be collectively called beautiful with its Kodo: Soul of Motion design language. The Signature trims, however, take it to another level with a sophisticated interior, enhanced performance, and a new turbocharged powerplant.

One of the best things you'll find in the CX-5 Signature's interior is the Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats that "appeals to mature sensibilities." It's then paired up with real wood veneers and satin chrome accents to exude a plush feeling while inside the crossover's cabin. Aside from those, the steering wheel is embellished with unique stitching, as well as the ambient interior LED lighting, a black headliner, and a frameless rearview mirror. It has also been equipped with 360º around view monitor with front and rear parking sensors, displayed on the seven-inch infotainment system, now with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The biggest update in the CX-5 Signature is the turbocharged SkyActiv-2.5T engine – the same mill that the Mazda6 and CX-9 Signature trims have. It features Mazda’s Dynamic Pressure Turbo that builds boost at low RPM by utilizing a small inlet port to accelerate the exhaust gasses in hitting the turbine. Paired up with the six-speed SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission, it produces 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

